Letter to the Editor: Strike three

To the editor:

On February 10 at the Boardman town hall, Greg Walden was questioned about his opinions on immigration. Walden spoke about the need to secure our southern border. He suggested using alternative methods to Trump's much touted Great Wall. He referred to building the wall as "unnecessary and unfeasible.”

Three times I called his office, expressing support for what he said in Boardman. I also asked for an elaboration of his position about funding for the wall.

I asked a simple question, with no trickery. I asked, "Will Walden support or oppose spending our tax dollars on the Trump Wall?"

Each of the three calls ended the same way. The staffers were unable or unwilling to answer my question. Each time I then requested an email answer but never received one. STRIKE ONE!

Then at the town hall in The Dalles I got a chance to ask my question directly of the congressman, even to rephrase the question for a second chance answer.

Everyone in the hall could easily answer my question. Both times Walden refused to answer. He deflected, skirted, and evaded. Although I was asking about the Trump pledge of 2016-2017, Walden referred to legislation from 2006. STRIKE TWO!

Then finally, more than two weeks later, I received an email response. It was a typical form letter about his views on immigration. Nowhere in his response was there an answer to my question about the use of our tax dollars to build that "unnecessary and unfeasible" Trump Wall. STRIKE THREE. You're out!

High among the traits that we desire in our congressional representative are honesty and leadership. Mr Walden demonstrated neither of these. Honesty requires telling the truth. But there is so much more involved in being honest. Honesty requires not being evasive, not telling half truths, not playing word games. Honesty requires being open and forthright.

Leadership requires a vision. A leader must be willing to make tough choices, even when they differ from party leadership. A leader must understand and represent the best interests of the people being represented.

By these standards Greg Walden is lacking. It's time for him to retire or be retired!

Robert Haechrel

The Dalles