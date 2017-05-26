Letter to the Editor: Sunshine value

To the editor:

I am writing to commend The Dalles Chronicle on its editorial concerning the Sunshine Mill and on the fiscal handling of properties in The Dalles; one in particular very dear to my heart, which is the Civic Auditorium.

Years back, when I served on the board of the auditorium, our group appealed to urban renewal for help in completing the theatre section of the auditorium, but to no avail. During those years we presented two stage plays that were widely received. Fiddler on the Roof and Anna and the King of Siam were performed for two weekends, each to SOLD Out audiences with folks coming from all of the Columbia Gorge to attend. And this was before we had heating and cooling, or bathrooms!

We asked for letters of support from statewide entities and I will mention a few that responded favorably: Ashland Shakespeare Festival, Portland Symphony and Oregon Ballet. Other groups were also willing and anxious to bring traveling troupes representing their venues to perform in the Civic.

The stage at the Granada is not large enough for a performing group the size of these troupes and we had high hopes of revitalizing the Civic theatre to accommodate such groups.

The Sunshine Mill is worth a visit whether you are interested in wine or now just to see the treatment that has been given to the historic equipment, or to have an event. One granddaughter was married there and her reception was under the silos.

It is a fun and interesting building and certainly has upgraded the once deplorable east end entrance to our town.

I appreciate the Martins’ contributions to the look of The Dalles and, hopefully, more fiscal support for them and other local companies wishing to make improvements benefitting our town will be forthcoming.

Local companies should get the same treatment as out of town companies.

Shirley Skov

The Dalles