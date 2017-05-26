For the Record for May 26, 2017

Friday, May 26, 2017

The Dalles

Ongoing barking dog reported Thursday morning in the 900 block of East 15th Street. Officer contacted the dog’s owner, who took the animal inside.

A caller in the 500 block of West Seventh said a man came to her door at midnight Tuesday and said he brought groceries. She said she didn’t want them, but he left them anyway, and then left when he was asked to do so.

She said he didn’t seem intoxicated, but had a foul odor. He left behind two sandwiches. She asked police to return the items to the man if they found him, or to dispose of them.

Police found a car behind a store in the 500 block of Mt. Hood that contained a man, woman and their baby Tuesday night. They were living in their car and said they worked downtown. They said they would be going to DHS to see if they can get help with housing. Both parents have suspended licenses.

A caller in the 200 block of West Seventh reported early Wednesday morning a man tried to break in and force the lock. The man keeps calling the caller “grandpa” and the dispatcher could hear the suspect pounding on the door. The man eventually broke into the caller’s front door, and was arrested. Samuel Tad Benson, 22, Kuna, Idaho, was arrested and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.

(Due to the holidays, addition police reports will be published Tuesday)