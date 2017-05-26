Sluggers cap year in eye-opening fashion

The Dalles 10U baseball team sent a resounding statement in its final Junior Baseball Organization tournament of the spring.

Last weekend at the two-day Westview Tournament held on May 20-21 at Portland Community College in Hillsboro, the Sluggers outscored their opponents by a 71-13 margin on their way to a 5-0 record.

The all-around performance was capped by a 23-1 championship drubbing of Glencoe.

In the final, Styles DeLeon and Kade Wilson each went 4 for 4 with four runs scored apiece.

The middle of the order trio of Braden Schwartz, Nathan Hedges and Riley Brock combined for seven hits and eight runs scored, and Nolan Donivan tacked on a hit and two runs scored to spearhead the season-high 22-hit attack.

Brock ended up getting the mercy-ruled decision on the mound.

Saturday’s pool play opener had the Sluggers slip past Seaside, 8-4, as Evan Baldy posted two hits and scored a run, and Wilson, Schwartz, Brock and Cesar Sanchez each had a hit and a run scored.

Sanchez whirled his way to picking up the winning pitching decision.

In their second pool play match against Glencoe, Baldy rattled off three hits and a run, Brock went 2 for 3 with three runs, Manatu Crichton-Tunai added a hit and two runs, and then DeLeon and Schwartz followed up with two hits and two runs apiece to lead the Sluggers to a lopsided 16-6 victory to lock down the No. 2 seed entering Sunday’s bracket action.

TD fired away on Westview for a 12-0 romp in its first bracket tilt, as Nathan Anderson and Ian Preston led the charge by going 2 for 2 with two runs each.

The quartet of DeLeon, Wilson, Schwartz and Sanchez notched two hits and a run apiece, and Brayden VanSickle chipped in a hit and a run scored.

On the mound, Donivan silenced the Westview batsfor the winning decision.

In the semifinals against Seaside, a 12-2 win, the Sluggers rapped out 10 hits and Schwartz dominated on the mound in an impressive mercy-ruled win.

Wilson and Anderson had two hits and two runs apiece, Hedges went 2 for 3 with a run, DeLeon scored twice, and Baldy, Crichton-Tunai, Schwartz crossed the plate one time each.

The big blow came in the fourth, as the Sluggers opend up a 6-0 lead with a five-run outburst.

All told, DeLeon, Wilson, Schwartz, Hedges and Brock combined to go 39 of 63 from the plate with 40 runs scored.

The team converted on 71 of 130 at-bats, 13 of those hits going for extra bases, including home runs by Hedges and DeLeon.