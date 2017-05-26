TD softball nets CRC honors

The Dalles girls’ softball team managed three wins, two in league and still finished one win shy of qualifying for the state playoffs.

Along the way, the Riverhawks had some clutch performances from first-team all-Columbia River Conference winner Kathryn Bradford, along with second-team recipients, Kilee Hoylman (Infield), Sierra Watson (Infield), Kailin Hoylman (Outfield), Jessika Nanez (Outfield) and Bailey LeBreton (Utility).

A second-team recipient last season, Bradford provided the same pop from her left-handed bat that helped the Riverhawks score 119 runs in 25 games.

On March 30-31, while facing 6A schools, Bradford went 7 for 13 with three triples, a home run, four runs and six RBIs.

At the start of April, the junior had a team-leading .485 batting average and an on-base percentage of .782.

Kailin Hoylman, a senior and 2016 all-state winner, covered a lot of ground in right field and added dangerous speed at the bottom of the order, eventually ending up at leadoff.

Watson, another senior, caps her career with back-to-back second-team awards for her play at shortstop.

LeBreton saw added time in the circle and took a step forward in the batter’s box, where she showed power to all fields as one of the team’s top power hitters.

Early in the season, Nanez played at the junior varsity level and hit in the .400s, until finally getting her call up to the varsity ranks.

The speedster flourished in her short time with a better than .350 average.

Her defensive play and quick bat did not go unnoticed by opposing coaches.