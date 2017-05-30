Crosstalk: Dandelion coffee anyone?

The genesis for this particular Crosstalk was a newroom discussion regarding Class A and Class B noxious weeds and the need to control them.

I’ve pulled the Star Thistle in Wasco County — it’s yellow and has thorns an inch long that can go through your gloves — that is a state listed noxious weed. According to a state report, it’s growth has expanded 11 fold during the past 11 years. Knapweed is another I pull when I can — it is a noxious weed that has expanded 42-fold in the same time frame.

A noxious weed is a very specific classification of weed.

In common usage, “one man’s ‘weed’ is another man’s flower.”

Which is why I said to RaeLynn, in the heat of arguing about something we happen to agree on, “Just don’t go messing with my dandelions!”

Nothing gets her dander up more. It’s the mother in her, perhaps she sent her kids out to pull dandelions.

She said dandelions are a weed, I said you can make coffee from the root, boil the greens and even, I’m told, make dandelion wine from the flowers.

She wasn't convinced.

As a journalist, I love eyes-on-the-ground facts the best, and set off with my camera from a backyard in rural Wasco County to “stalk the wild dandelion” in flower.

It was a two-day hunt but I persevered and was successful. (RaeLynn will tell you I get distracted by shiny objects and was probably watching birds or something.

RaeLynn likes to say I'm always talking about my childhood to prove a point.

So as not to disappoint, I learned to make “dandelion people” from my mother. They helped my father survive a WWII prisoner-of-war camp.

I copied the recipe for dandelion wine, made with the flower heads, from my eighth grade teacher and can testify first hand that dandelion greens do in fact “taste like spinach,” only bitter, and the roots make something very like coffee.

In 1892, Charles F. Millspaugh published American Medicinal Plants, in which he described how the “curls” of my mother's dandelion people are formed, and writes that “tufts of this plant are eagerly gathered by the poor, in early spring, and cooked, furnishing thus an excellent a palatable potherb.” Civilians in war-torn Syria reportedly eating weeds to survive are likely eating dandelions, as did the Native American tribes after the plants migrated to America in the 1600s.

Sadly, the dandelion is seen as a problem by some and are often sprayed with herbicides.

Ironically, scientists have found that more pesticides enter our environment from city lawns than farmland. In fact, according to a field biologist in The Dalles, spraying herbicides on lawns can cause problems for vine growers because the spray can turn into a gas and drift to neighboring fields.

So really, please, don't go messing with my dandelions!

— Mark Gibson