Crosstalk: Dandelion coffee anyone?

The genesis for this particular Crosstalk was a newroom discussion regarding Class A and Class B noxious weeds and the need to control them.
I’ve pulled the Star Thistle in Wasco County — it’s yellow and has thorns an inch long that can go through your gloves — that is a state listed noxious weed. According to a state report, it’s growth has expanded 11 fold during the past 11 years. Knapweed is another I pull when I can — it is a noxious weed that has expanded 42-fold in the same time frame.
A noxious weed is a very specific classification of weed.
In common usage, “one man’s ‘weed’ is another man’s flower.”
Which is why I said to RaeLynn, in the heat of arguing about something we happen to agree on, “Just don’t go messing with my dandelions!”
Nothing gets her dander up more. It’s the mother in her, perhaps she sent her kids out to pull dandelions.
She said dandelions are a weed, I said you can make coffee from the root, boil the greens and even, I’m told, make dandelion wine from the flowers.
She wasn't convinced.
As a journalist, I love eyes-on-the-ground facts the best, and set off with my camera from a backyard in rural Wasco County to “stalk the wild dandelion” in flower.
It was a two-day hunt but I persevered and was successful. (RaeLynn will tell you I get distracted by shiny objects and was probably watching birds or something.
RaeLynn likes to say I'm always talking about my childhood to prove a point.
So as not to disappoint, I learned to make “dandelion people” from my mother. They helped my father survive a WWII prisoner-of-war camp.
I copied the recipe for dandelion wine, made with the flower heads, from my eighth grade teacher and can testify first hand that dandelion greens do in fact “taste like spinach,” only bitter, and the roots make something very like coffee.
In 1892, Charles F. Millspaugh published American Medicinal Plants, in which he described how the “curls” of my mother's dandelion people are formed, and writes that “tufts of this plant are eagerly gathered by the poor, in early spring, and cooked, furnishing thus an excellent a palatable potherb.” Civilians in war-torn Syria reportedly eating weeds to survive are likely eating dandelions, as did the Native American tribes after the plants migrated to America in the 1600s.
Sadly, the dandelion is seen as a problem by some and are often sprayed with herbicides.
Ironically, scientists have found that more pesticides enter our environment from city lawns than farmland. In fact, according to a field biologist in The Dalles, spraying herbicides on lawns can cause problems for vine growers because the spray can turn into a gas and drift to neighboring fields.
So really, please, don't go messing with my dandelions!
— Mark Gibson
Just when you thought Mark’s horrible coffee couldn’t get any worse he decides to make it from dandelions. Yuck. Ugh. What’s the point?
He isn’t out plucking weeds because the pay of a journalist is so low, as one might think based on reports of the print industry’s predicted demise. No, Mark is brewing dandelions roots for coffee — really more of a tea — because he believes in their medicinal properties.
These little yellow flowers that eventually turn into cottony seeds, can also be used in salads and other edible delicacies, according to my esteemed colleague. Apparently, you can use dandelions, an herb, to help with stomach ache and diarrhea, ironic given that the side effects of ingesting the flower can cause — uh, stomach ache and diarrhea.
Dandelions contain chemicals that can also make you urinate more often, which could be awkward in some circumstances, such as serving on jury duty.
Dandelions have the scientific name Taraxacum officinale and are supposed to help your organs perform better. I’m thinking that if your organs are malfunctioning, you are probably seriously ill and need more help than a cup of coffee.
Personally, I think Mark is using sanctimonious herbology to justify not killing the weeds in his yard, but who am I to judge? That is a pretty good guess given the fact that he blanches every time I talk about spraying the weeds in my driveway with Roundup. I’ve offered to let him come over and pull the unwanted grasses and seedlings to save the planet if he wishes, but so far he hasn’t expressed any enthusiasm for that idea…
Another problem with eating or drinking dandelions is that they can make medications leave your body more quickly. That can put people on blood-thinning medications at risk for bleeding and diabetics may find that the herb dangerously lowers their blood sugar. Dandelion may also worsen the side effects of the drug lithium, a treatment for biopolar disorder.
S-o-o-o, in the spirit of cooperation, I suggested to Mark that dandelions might also be able to make alcohol exit the body more quickly. That could be handy in a pinch; say you are on the date from hell and need to sober up so you can escape out a bathroom window in the restaurant to reach your car unseen.
Mark just grimaced.
Actually, I have wondered how some plants, like dandelions, got defined as weeds while others are coveted and marketed. In my musings, I have questioned why we, as a society, don’t prefer weeds since they are very hard to kill and grow well with no nurturing.
Think of how low maintenance our flower beds would be if we encouraged dandelions, Canada Thistle, Oxalis, Bindweed, White Clover, Wild Violet, Chickweed and so many others. You can walk on these suckers and still they thrive.
By the way, arguing this topic was Mark’s idea. I’m just trying to be nice.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment