Hawks have six on all-Columbia River baseball list

Under coach Steve Sugg, The Dalles baseball team won 10 games, finished ranked in the top-25 and clinched a state play-in berth during the 2017 campaign.

From last year, the Riverhawks also scored 48 more runs, jumping from 105 to 153, with a team batting average of .303.

For those numbers, Johnny Miller (Infield), Jose Gonzalez (Outfield) and Dawson Hoffman (Designated Hitter) had their names called as first-team all-Columbia River Conference winners, Daniel Peters (Outfield) was a second team recipient, and Jordan Wetmore (Pitcher) and Henry Lee (First Base) were honorable mention picks.

Senior players, Miller, Hoffman and Peters were core members for Sugg, who re-joined the program after a 10-year hiatus.

“I came into a great group of seniors. Those guys are all great,” Sugg said. “I wish I would have had more time to work with them, other than just this one year. They really bought in to my philosophy and they helped make it a smooth transition. They really set a positive example for those younger kids that will be coming back to the program. They weren’t real vocal leaders, but they led by example and they came to the ballpark every day with great attitudes. The younger kids will carry that on down the road going forward.”

Hoffman notched a team-leading .432 batting average, paced by a team-high 11 doubles, and had a .512 on-base percentage, a .581 slugging average and hit .500 with runners in scoring position, second on the team.

Hoffman was second on the team with 19 RBIs and 20 runs, and he struck out just six times in 74 official at-bats, a team-low.

Miller, a shortstop and a first-team honoree last season, had career-highs in several offensive categories, including runs scored, walks and stolen bases.

The senior posted a .393 batting average with 31 runs and 15 RBIs, to go with 14 walks and six stolen bases in 89 at-bats.

Miller was on the bases 51 percent of the time from his leadoff spot, struck out nine times, and he posted a .449 slugging percentage and tallied a .483 average with runners in scoring position.

In the field, the senior committed seven errors for a .930 fielding percentage.

Gonzalez finished his junior season as the everyday centerfielder and totaled 25 hits and seven walks in 82 plate appearances.

He scored 16 runs, hit a team-high two triples, drove in 16 runs, and had a batting average of .357.

Gonzalez, a No. 9 hitter, had an on-base percentage of .425, a slugging percentage of .581 and a .438 average with runners in scoring position.

Penciled in as the starting left fielder in his final high school season, Peters delivered a .298 average with 25 hits in 84 at-bats with seven walks, 17 runs scored and a team-leading 20 RBIs.

Peters also had six sacrifice bunts, had a team-high 16 hits with runners in scoring position to finish with a .444 average in those situations.

Lee, a junior, hammered a team-high three home runs, as part of his 17 hits in 62 official at-bats with a team-high 16 hit by pitches, 13 walks, and four sacrifices for a batting average of .274 overall.

When on the bases, Lee scored 13 runs, tallied seven hits with runners in scoring position, and posted a .500 on-base average and a .468 slugging percentage.

On the mound, Wetmore showed he can pitch in big-game moments as told by his effort in TD’s season-ending 3-2 state play-in road loss to Rex-Putnam on May 19.

Wetmore tossed a complete-game six-hitter with two strikeouts and a walk. The right-hander allowed three runs, all unearned, in his 86-pitch effort.

All told, the junior right-hander had a 2-3 record with a team-high 44 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched for an earned run average of 5.21.

He allowed 48 hits, walked 39, hit five batters and surrendered 49 runs, 33 earned, while facing 232 batters.