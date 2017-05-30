Letter to the Editor: Government task

To the editor:

I'm writing to respond to the idea that health insurance can be provided by a free market system, an idea which is an economic impossibility. If you leave politics aside and look at the economics literature, even conservative economists acknowledge this. Insurance has been around a long time and there has been much research on what kinds of expenses can be covered by private sector insurance. Health costs violate these principles in many ways. Space prevents a thorough description, but here are some ways.

One reason home insurance works is that nobody knows whose house will burn down, so many people get insurance that they will never use, and that pays for the few actual losses. With health, young people rarely get ill and so generally skip buying insurance. But if the young do not get insurance, older people's premiums will never pay for their health costs any more than homeowners premiums would if only people whose houses will burn down bought insurance. But we know one thing about the young: they get old eventually, so mandating insurance for all will be fair in the end.

Another problem is chronic and debilitating conditions. With home insurance, the insurer knows what the house would cost to replace in the worst case, and liability is capped. But what company with responsibility to shareholders would voluntarily insure people with ALS, MS, Parkinsons, or many other conditions that last for many years and for which the expense is high and open-ended? People with such conditions would not be able to buy insurance at any price in a true free market system.

The bottom line is that either you have intensive government involvement in health insurance, or lots of people in serious need will not get health care, and many will die or suffer from treatable conditions. Even the ACA we have now is a hybrid as many millions are still without insurance despite the government mandates in Obamacare.

I've seen some conservative economists call for a system based on charity like we had a century ago, before health care got expensive with modern technology. But most realize that as with the courts and military, ensuring that people get adequate health care in the modern world is a task that the government must take on, which is why the government has done so in every industrialized country, except ours.

Dean Myerson

The Dalles