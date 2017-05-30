Letter to the Editor: It makes no sense

To the editor:

I agree with The Chronicle’s May 21 Opinion: “The efforts being made by the Martins should be rewarded, not punished." Having lived nearly 25 years in The Dalles and surrounding Gorge communities, I have personally witnessed the risk, growth, challenges and successes of Jim and Molli Martin over the past decade. I cannot think of a single local project that has succeeded like the Sunshine Mill/Copa di Vino, and I am not alone; other economic development entities throughout the state actually point to this project as an example of a successful return on investment.

That is why the Urban Renewal Board’s treatment of the Martins simply doesn't make sense. I attended the special meeting on May 3 and listened to Jim Martin’s presentation. To date, the Sunshine Mill has:

• RE-INVESTED $1.6 million back into the property, for example the recent exterior painting of the buildings which includes a beautiful mural that can be seen from the freeway and acts as a welcoming beacon to travelers.

• Brought federal money to The Dalles for the development of the roundabout and tour boat dock project. Neither of these projects would have happened without the commitment from the Martins to create at least 40 jobs at the Sunshine Mill.

• PAID $440,000 to Urban Renewal in the form of loan principal and interest. Recall the city paid $295,267 to purchase the blighted property in 2005.

• Has never received grant money (a loan that never has to be repaid), unlike countless other The Dalles businesses; and continues to make monthly payments of $13,000 to Urban Renewal.

The Martins have accomplished revitalization objectives; they opened their doors for business 10 months after signing off on the project and their success continues to this day, 7 years later. This is reality, not possibility. Why does a local family, with deep roots and involvement in this community, who has built an international company that brings recognition to The Dalles, employs over 50 people, and exemplifies a successful return on investment experience less support than "outsiders" who have nothing to lose? It makes no sense, and it makes one wonder what else is going on here?

Barb Berry

Hood River