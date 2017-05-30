Letter to the Editor: Keep, fix ACA

To the editor:

Ms. Wilhelm (Opinion, May 18, The Dalles Chronicle) has a different outlook than I do, and different anecdotal examples of how the ACA is functioning. My personal experience as a volunteer tax preparer for low income taxpayers is that it works for them! They are thrilled to have insurance, regardless of deductibles or penalties. In the three years of reporting insurance coverage on tax returns I've had not one complaint.

This year I had one client who paid a small penalty for forgoing coverage when she actually qualified for a full subsidy. She and others have been told by conservative news to not bother to purchase insurance, all to their own detriment.

Our own adult children are conservative small business owners. They tell us the ACA has enabled them to continue to provide coverage for all of their employees at an affordable price. They are very concerned about the cost under a new Walden/Ryan health plan. They, like thousands of us, feel the ACA should stay in place and Congress should fix what's not working, aiming for universal coverage! Insurance companies pull out of areas because of the uncertainty; why do business when you don't know if you'll be supported by the law?

Sandra Haechrel

The Dalles