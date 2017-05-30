For the Record for May 30, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday May 30, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 26, 7:36 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Mt. Hood streets. A crash report was taken.

May 26, 10:50 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 800 block of Hostetler Street. Vehicle crashed into some property. A report was taken.

May 27, 8:25 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

May 28, 4:21 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2300 block of East 12th Street. Driver struck a parked truck in the area. A report was taken.

May 28, 6:27 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Pentland streets. Driver struck a parked car. He was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

May 27, 11:22 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 37. Driver attempted to move their dog from the front seat to the back seat and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed and the crash was logged.

May 27, 12: 33 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 75. Driver had a tire blow out while travelling and lost control of the vehicle. Vehicle collided with the barrier causing the vehicle to spin and come to an uncontrolled rest near the barrier. The vehicle was towed.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 28, 10:52 p.m. – Agency responded to the 2000 block of East 18th Street on a public assistance call. An elderly homeowner needed help getting her smoke detector down to change the batteries. Crew assisted and cleared the scene.

May 29, 10:11 p.m. – Agency responded to the 2000 block of West 7th Street on a report of someone stuck in a stalled elevator with two subjects inside. Crew assisted in removing the two subjects who were unharmed.

The agency also responded to 6 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday, eight on Friday, nine on Saturday, 10 on Sunday, and 11 on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller at 10th and Federal reported Thursday morning his ex-girlfriend threw a bunch of stuff at his car, and it’s been an ongoing issue. The ex admitted she threw a drink on the caller’s car and that she would pay to have it cleaned.

A report was taken for a restraining order violation Thursday morning.

A medical office reported Thursday morning a man called them and alluded to drinking himself to death. The man, who was heavily intoxicated, told police the office misunderstood him. He declined medical help.

An official at the high school reported Thursday morning items were found from a previous theft case.

A caller in the 1100 block of Lewis reported Thursday morning the landlord tried to walk into his house without notice. The landlord said he put a two-week notice on the door that he would be doing maintenance and the tenant denied he did so. The tenant said if the landlord ever came into the house again he would shoot him. An officer told the tenant that if a landlord posts a notice they can come in to do maintenance. The tenant stormed off, slamming the door behind him.

A caller in the 800 block of East 11th reported Thursday morning finding a two-year-old wandering around. She was able to walk him back to his residence. There, she found another small child outside. She knocked on the door and no one answered. She stayed with the kids until police arrived. They located the mom, who was “dead asleep.” The children were dirty and diapers were hanging low full of poop. The mom said she didn’t know they had gotten out of the house. Information was forwarded to DHS.

A caller reported Thursday morning two people were camped overnight in a tent at Thompson Park, 30 feet behind a No Trespassing sign. Both were told they aren’t allowed there and would be arrested if they returned.

A caller at East 10th and G streets reported Thursday morning a family was parked outside her house since the day before and they appear to be living in it with a baby. Police contacted the family, who said their car was broke down and a friend was working on it. The baby was fine and no welfare issues were noted.

Police contacted a man who was drinking at the skatepark Thursday morning and trespassed him from the entire natatorium complex for drinking in public. His beer was dumped out.

A caller in the 300 block of West 11th reported a neighbor was shooting a bb gun. The man was shooting an airsoft gun and was warned about the city ordinance against it.

A caller in the 2500 block of Old Dufur Road reported Thursday afternoon someone was turning on water at their church again.

A caller at West 14th and Union reported seeing kids walking from school Thursday afternoon and one boy keeps punching the other and he keeps asking him to stop. Police contacted the boy accused of doing the punching, and he stated he and his friend got into a little pushing match. The boy was warned.

A woman who was previously trespassed from a property in the 500 block of Mt. Hood was back Thursday afternoon, and stole a fountain drink. The woman was again told she was not allowed on the property.

A caller in the 200 block of Court reported Thursday night her vehicle was hit.

A caller in the 2400 block of Old Dufur Road reported Thursday evening a Coleman cooler she had been using as a recycling bin for several years was put out with recycling items in it and was now missing. The recycling driver said the cooler was not there when they picked up the recycling.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, May 25

Lucky Lines – 2, 8, 11, 15, 20, 22, 26, 32

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8, 9, 6, 0; 4 p.m. 3, 9, 8, 1; 7 p.m. 4, 7, 8, 2; 10 p.m. 2, 4, 6, 9

Friday, May 26

Mega Millions – 25-26-28-37-56; Mega: 5; Multiplier: 3

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-7-1-7; 4 p.m. 6-3-3-9; 7 p.m. 1-0-7-2; 10 p.m. 3-0-0-9

Lucky Lines – 2-8-11-14-19-22-27-29

Saturday, May 27

Powerball – 5-10-28-55-67; Powerball: 9; Multiplier: 3

Megabucks – 6-16-18-23-31-34

Win for Life – 13-34-41-55

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 0-6-9-2; 4 p.m. 8-6-2-8; 7 p.m. 4-8-1-7; 10 p.m. 4-5-9-5

Lucky Lines – 3-5-12-15-17-21-25-31

Sunday, May 28

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-2-5-4; 4 p.m. 3-9-2-6; 7 p.m. 3-9-7-6; 10 p.m. 6-8-6-5

Lucky Lines – 4-7-10-13-19-24-27-30

Monday, May 29

Megabucks – 2-3-9-19-31-39

Win for Life – 55-60-63-74

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 6-4-7-6; 4 p.m. 9-4-1-5; 7 p.m. 2-7-2-9; 10 p.m. 5-8-9-7

Lucky Lines – 4-5-9-14-19-24-25-32

Washington

Thursday, May 25

Match 4 – 8-20-21-24

Daily Game – 3-1-2

Friday, May 26

Match 4 – 2-11-14-16

Daily Game – 2-5-8

Saturday, May 27

Lotto – 4-8-20-25-45-47

Hit 5 – 4-14-28-31-32

Match 4 – 3-13-17-19

Daily Game – 0-0-4

Sunday, May 28

Match 4 – 5-6-15-18

Daily Game – 9-9-2

Monday, May 29

Lotto – 2-9-11-28-41-48

Hit 5 – 2-9-11-16-17

Match 4 – 5-14-16-23

Daily Game – 0-8-7