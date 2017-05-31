All you need is — 100% love

Wasco County has been recognized by the National Association of Counties for its “100 percent Love” culture initiative that was adopted last year.

The award honors innovative, effective county government programs that enhance services for residents, according to the association.



“I am encouraged that we are not the only ones that recognize the value of creating a workplace culture that challenges us to think about every interaction we have with each other and our citizens,” said Tyler Stone, county administrative officer.

“One hundred percent love reminds us to be accountable to ourselves, our teams, and our citizens. It is a step in the right direction for Wasco County and I am happy that we can share the story and hopefully inspire others to start changing the face of government. “

Wasco County was chosen for implementing a program that “challenges traditional government stereotypes by focusing on providing exceptional service to citizens and teamwork among employees.”

The seed for the 100 percent love movement was planted in 2016 when Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee noted that some citizens didn’t like government no matter how it tried to help.

Stone then jokingly said, “Welcome to county government: 50 percent of the people love you and 50 percent of the people love to hate you.”

To which Gambee replied: “Yes, but that’s still 100 percent love.”

What started out as a tongue-in-cheek comment emerged as a concept during a senior management team retreat in 2016. The county had gone through some tough times in the past few years, including budget cuts, salary

compensation changes, layoffs and litigation.

The consensus of supervisors was to aid in healing among sometimes divisive factions of employees by using 100 percent love as a guiding principle, both internally and how staffers interacted with the general public.

Stone and Gambee created a culture guide to re-energize how services were delivered. The guide outlined ways to show respect for citizens and appreciation of staff, and reminded all county employees to support the success of every other department.

“Building this culture is a journey. It takes time, perseverance and practice,” states the guide.

The characteristics of a 100 percent love culture are defined by the county as open dialogue, willingness to take risk, shared values, a progressive vision, valuing diverse opinions, empowering each other, being open to new learning experiences, respecting everyone’s voice, covering each other’s backs and creating a work environment that celebrates achievement and is solution oriented.

The achievement that everyone can share, said Wasco County Commission Chair Rod Runyon, is receiving one of the NACo awards handed out in 18 different categories. These areas reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide and include: Children and youth, criminal justice, county administration, information technology, health, and civic engagement.

Bryan Desloge, president of the association, said: “Counties overcome complex challenges, provide essential services and constantly do more with less.

“We applaud these Achievement Award-winning counties for outstanding efforts to improve residents’ quality of life.”

Runyon will be present to accept the award at the association’s 2017 annual conference and exposition July 21-24 in Franklin County, Ohio.

“I think it’s a great endeavor that’s still in the building process,” he said. “It’s having a great effect on county government, both internally and externally, and I think there’s more to come.”

Started in 1970, NACo’s program is designed to recognize innovation in government programs. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.



Founded in 1935, NACo brings officials together from 3,069 county governments together to advocate with a collective voice on national policy, exchange ideas, build new leadership skills, pursue transformational county solutions and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.