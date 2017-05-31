Dufur stunned by Reedsport comeback

Just when a team feels they have everything going its way, that fickle entity known as the Baseball Gods has a way of pulling the rug away.

Through the first five innings, it was the No. 1-seeded Dufur Rangers riding high with a 3-1 lead, but the Reedsport Braves stormed back with six runs in the top of the sixth inning, all of those runs coming with two outs, in a 7-4 state semifinal victory Tuesday at Quinton Street Ballpark.

“I would say sports is a lot like life. Things don’t always go your way,” said Dufur head coach C.S. Little. “Things got a little off our intended plan. We were one pitch from getting out of that one inning and things were looking good and then some uncertain events happened and there you go. It ended up being bad for us.”

Dufur pitcher Bailey Keever was in control for the first five innings against the 2A’s No. 1 scoring offense, as he allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.

In the top of the fifth, the Ranger senior shut the Braves down in order on five pitches.

Reedsport found the answers in the sixth.

With one out, Reedsport freshman Dallas McGill roped a double to left and Wayde Doane was intentionally walked to put the tying runs on base.

Keever struck out Griffin Lavigne for the second out, leaving it up to No. 6 hitter Mitchell Rohde.

Facing a 1-2 count, Rohde was hit by a pitch loading the bases for Korde Parmenter.

Parmenter hit a slow roller past the outstretched glove of Dufur third baseman Russell Peters into left field, scoring McGill and Doane, making it a 3-all tie.

The next batter, Kyle Barnes then laced a 1-2 pitch for an RBI single to center, giving Reedsport its first lead of the game, 4-3.

Senior left-hander Kolbe Bales was put on the mound in relief, but the Braves added a walk, a two-run single and an error for their final three runs.

Following a 30-minute rally in the sixth, Doane, Reedsport’s starter, struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth, but then allowed back-to-back doubles by Keever and Bales, which made it a 7-4 margin.

Doane induced a game-ending groundout to second base to close the game out.

“It was super-ugly toward the end of the game there, but that’s baseball,” Bales said. “Sometimes you have good games and sometimes you just get those bad hops and those bad plays that could be the end of your season. That’s what happened here today.”

Dufur had the quick start it needed in the first frame, as Bales drove in Keever with an RBI single, and Curtis Crawford hit an RBI double, plating Bales, to make it a 2-0 contest.

Lavigne put Reedsport on the board with a solo home run in the fourth inning, but Dufur got that run back in the home half of the fourth on an RBI infield single by Connor Uhalde that scored Louis Red Cloud.

Keever was 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored, and Bales added two hits, one double, scored a run and drove in two.

Uhalde went 1 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI, and Crawford, who had a home run hit go inches foul in the third, finished 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

The bottom four batters in the Ranger order combined to go 2 for 11 with a walk, a run and eight strikeouts, as the team totaled eight hits, but stranded six runners on base, five in scoring position.

Doane struck out 13 and walked two in his complete-game effort to pick up the winning decision.

A history-making baseball season

While Reedsport (24-3) prepares for a trip to Keizer for the 2A state championship game Friday against No. 2-seeded Knappa (19-3), Crawford looks back fondly at what his team accomplished during the 2016 season.

Dufur finished 24-2 overall and amassed a 15-1 league record on its way to a Blue Mountain Conference title.

For the last two and a half months of the season, the Rangers were the No. 1-ranked team in the state and entered postseason play as the No. 1 seed.

Still with a roster of six sophomores, two freshmen, four juniors and four seniors, Dufur doubled its win total from 2016, had a 61-run increase on offense and a decrease of runs allowed, going from 229 to 89.

“It was a great season. We made Dufur history and I feel proud about that,” Uhalde said. “It is a great feeling to be able to wear this uniform and represent this community and this team. The seniors have been going through this program for four years. We have developed a strong bond and we were able to play together through everything and accomplish so much, so that gives me great memories. It just sucks that it had to end like this.”

An eye for the future

With the departures of Josh Brown, Keever, Uhalde and Bales, Crawford, Hagen Pence and Tabor McLaughlin will be thrust into leadership roles next year as seniors.

Crawford said he is going to miss playing side-by-side with those players.

“I have been with them since the fifth grade. It has been a long time,” Crawford said. “We played sports every year together for every sport and they portray a lot of leadership and they have always been there and we could always count on them. We have been blessed with a lot of talent and have been successful for the past few years in all three sports, so there is nothing to complain about.”

Bales caps his career with Player of the Year honors and several awards to his credit.

In his final year, the southpaw ended up with a 0.15 earned run average with 121 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

He is prepared to take all he learned to Western Oregon University, with scarlet and white blood coursing through his veins.

“I am really proud to have been a Dufur Ranger,” Bales said. “A lot of kids don’t get the chance to grow up with the environment that we have here. A lot of people ask where Dufur is because they don’t know, so it makes me proud that I get the chance to put the name out there at Western and hopefully get people to know where Dufur is in the future. I feel so lucky to have been a Ranger.”