Jumpstart Camp opens registration

If a player wants to maximize their overall skill level in the game of basketball, extra work in the offseason is necessary.

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. on Monday, June 19, the Jumpstart Basketball Camp will start its 24th season of giving youths from grades 2-9 the opportunity to hone in on their hoops attributes in a five-day event at Dufur High School.

Costs to attend this event are $90 before June 10 and $100 after up until the capacity 150 is met.

Some of the areas instructed include ball handling, passing, shooting, rebounding and defense. Program coordinator Tom Conklin will have the kids place their undivided attention to details, attentively listening to each word their coach offers.

Several former or current athletes from across the area will be on hand for individualized instruction.

While an athlete may be blessed with speed, size, possess solid inside skills or a deadly 3-point shot, Conklin said none of those attributes matter if a player cannot mesh with his or her teammates.

“We spend a lot of time teaching about the character of an athlete,” Conklin said.

The planning session starts a week prior to the camp start date and Conklin said Jumpstart selects the kind of coaches that have a heart for teaching kids.

Not only are these basketball standouts instructed on the intricate aspects of the game, they are broken up into skill levels and positions so they can harbor some knowledge of each area of the floor ranging from guard, to wing and post knowledge.

Along with the opportunity to work together to practice their new skills, the aim of the camp is predicated on emphasizing the fundamentals, developing proper mechanics and gaining game experience.



Campers acquire and carry the knowledge over for a chance to get a solid start to their seasons.



In the end, there is no bigger tool then getting on the hardwood.

“In the process, I realized kids and all folks love to work towards a goal,” Conklin added. “In the process or journey, they develop much more than an outcome. The journey is what makes the person, not really the prize. When a person wins a running race, they, in my opinion, won because they reaped the reward of the process or developmental benefits of a striving for a goal.”





Early in the morning, the athletes sit down for a speech from one of the coaches, and then the instruction begins. After a break, the kids get an opportunity to use their skills in friendly scrimmages, with coaches emphasizing proper techniques.

Once all of the daily work is completed, the campers get a chance to swim at Dufur City Pool.

In addition, Conklin said he was extremely blessed to raise money from different events, so he can cut checks local programs.

Interested parties can email questions to Jumpstartyouthactivities@gmail.com or log on to Jumpstartcamps.com.