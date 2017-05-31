For the Record for May 31, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday May 31, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to 10 calls for emergency services on Tuesday.

Police reports

The Dalles City

A transient was asked three times Thursday night and early Friday morning to move on from properties in the Lone Pine area.

Police responded to the 2500 block of West 8th Street Friday morning on a report of a dispute. Caller reported her ex-boyfrined was yelling at her in front of the kids. An informational report was taken.

Patrick Dale Culps, 36, White Swan, Wash., was arrested Friday morning during a traffic pursuit that ended in Rowena and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer on foot, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver and felon in possession of a weapon.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1400 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a theft of a rental item. The incident is under investigation.

Dean Allen Bromley, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Court Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.

Alex Eugene Scherf, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.

Police responded to Kramer Field Friday evening on a report of a juvenile male who was passed out in the area. The subject was found and taken to the hospital for possible alcohol poisoning. The juvenile was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

David Kyle Snodgrass, 32, Dallesport, was arrested Friday evening in the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Michael Wayne Farrar, 30, no listed address, was arrested Friday evening in the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

An agency assist report was taken early Saturday morning on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 72 after assisted state police with a vehicle that was failing to yield.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Saturday morning on a report of a juvenile male in custody for shoplifting. The suspect was cited and released to his grandmother. A report was taken.

Police responded to East 10th and Thompson streets Saturday evening on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter; a report was taken.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 200 block of West 14th Street after a victim reported a package was stolen from her property. It was later determined that a neighbor picked up the package and returned it to the owner. No crime was committed.

Police responded to the 600 block of West 2nd Street Sunday afternoon on a report of several intoxicated juveniles. Eight juveniles were cited for minor in possession of alcohol and released to their parents. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Sunday afternoon on a report of a shoplifter in custody. The female suspect was cited and released. A theft report was taken.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a male suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.

Wesley Lee Martens, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft.

Police responded to the 2100 block of West 7th Street Sunday evening after a caller reported a male subject was passed out on her porch. Subject was contacted and appeared to be in possession of tools he could not account for how heobtained them. The tools were seized and an informational report was taken.

Pablo Juan Thomas, 26, Portland, was arrested Sunday evening in the 3900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

A runaway report was taken early Monday morning from the 1300 block of G Street.

Police responded to the 100 block of West 3rd Street early Monday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter.

Joseph Wade Boyce, 32, Spokane, Wash., was arrested Monday evening in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

An assault report was taken early Tuesday morning from East 3rd and Court streets after a victim reported he was assaulted by a group of subjects earlier in the evening. The incident is under investigation.

Dallas Morgan McBain, 36, Portland, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 200 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault, harassment, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Police responded to the 3900 block of West 6th Street early Tuesday morning on a report of an assault. Victim of the assault was taken to a hospital in Portland for injuries sustained in the altercation. Suspect was arrested by his probation officer at the local hospital. A report was taken.

Aaron Matthew Hightower, 38, Hood River, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 2400 block of East 10th Street and is accused of second-degree kidnapping, menacing, second-degree robbery, felon in possession of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, and harassment.

A caller in the 1300 block of Trevitt reported Tuesday morning her daughter was trashing the house, and bit her husband in the arm after he tried to retrieve cigarettes the daughter stole. The parents will follow up with the juvenile department and the daughter was dropped off with her grandmother.

An abandoned auto in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue was marked for towing Tuesday morning.

An official at Chenowith Elementary reported Tuesday morning a student assaulted two or three other students last week and caused injury. The youth was cited for fourth-degree assault and harassment and released to his father.

A caller in the 800 block of East 19th Street reported Tuesday morning he was scammed out of about $3,000 through eBay and Paypal. The caller had not decided if he wanted to pursue charges.

A caller in the 3600 block of Klindt Drive reported Tuesday afternoon a female who was disoriented and unable to communicate. Medics were called, and an officer was needed to transport a service dog.

A caller in the 400 block of West Scenic reported Tuesday afternoon a man on the First Christian Church property was screaming and yelling. The man told police he was practicing his scream-o music and he goes to the empty field so he won’t bug people. He was told it was church property, and the man said he would find somewhere else to scream.

A caller in the 400 block of East Scenic reported Tuesday afternoon that a cougar was seen at the college early that morning. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife was notified.

Chance Michael Sendejas, 22, The Dalles, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Second Street and is accused of failure to appear on a bench warrant.

A caller in the 3600 block of West Eighth Street reported Tuesday evening two loose dogs chased and growled at him, and then lunged at someone in a yard. Another caller realized he had been bit when retrieving his nephew inside from the aggressive dogs. Officer placed dogs into owner’s backyard. When owner showed up he was told what happened, given a verbal warning and advised animal control might contact him.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 13th Street reported Tuesday evening a mother and daughter were physically fighting, with the daughter kicking mom and mom slapping daughter. The daughter came home smelling of alcohol. When police arrived they had calmed down.

A caller in the 1700 block of East 10th Street reported Tuesday evening seeing his son’s girlfriend hit his son and break things. The son left and was refusing to return or speak to police.

A caller at 10th and Dry Hollow reported Tuesday evening she was in a hit and run four or five days ago and she just saw the vehicle. She took a picture of the vehicle, which had the correct damage to the accident she was in. She said they saw her take a photo of them, and they took off. She gave police a possible license plate for the vehicle, a Dodge van.

Four people called to complain that very loud music was heard in the 400 block of West 14th Street Tuesday evening. Officers said they would not respond until 10 p.m., when the city noise ordinance can be enforced. At 10 p.m., the noisemakers were told they needed to be quiet. They were cooperative and said they would comply.

A caller in the 2400 block of East 10th Street reported Tuesday evening a man broke a vehicle window. A report was taken.

A caller in the 1500 block of Mt. Hood reported late Tuesday 10 people were living in a nearby house and being very loud. Police found three men standing outside talking. They agreed to keep it down for the night.

A caller in the 2400 block of Old Dufur Road reported late Tuesday a man was outside yelling. The man seemed upset but said everything was ok and he was going for a walk.

Kenneth Alan Resnick, 53, The Dalles, was arrested in the 2400 block of East 10th Street early Wednesday and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief.

Wasco County

Harassment was reported on Thursday morning in the 4400 block of Highway 30. Caller reported that a male subject was whistling and yelling at her while looking into her window on her property and appeared to be intoxicated.

In the 2500 block of Badger View Drive, a caller reported neighbors shooting guns on their own property Thursday afternoon. Extra patrols were requested in the area.

On Thursday afternoon at the marina, a motorist in a blue Chevy pickup was stopped for vehicle registration tags that had been switched. Tags were found to be stolen. Driver was cited for theft in the third degree, driving while suspended, and switched tags.

A domestic violence complaint was taken Thursday afternoon as a female caller reported her son had choked her while camping in Celilo State Park.

Nickolas K. Parsons, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning and charged with one count of DUII-alcohol and one count of reckless driving.

An agency assist report was taken Friday morning after assisting city police with a vehicle pursuit.

An identity theft report was taken Friday afternoon from Maupin.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1000 block of Sevenmile Hill Road. The vehicle was impounded.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road Friday evening after a caller reported she was afraid her boyfriend was going to harm himself. An informational report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken early Saturday morning after assisting state police with a vehicle that was failing to pull over.

Deputy responded to McCubbins Gulch Saturday afternoon on a report of an ATV crash. Victim was taken by friends to a hospital in Hood River. A report was taken.

Maile Haley Devine, 35, Hood River, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop in the 200 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road early Sunday morning on a report of an out of control juvenile. The juvenile was transported to the hospital for an injury sustained during her tantrum. She was also cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

An identity theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 4300 block of Lockwood Street.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 3800 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.

A prowler was reported in the 1000 block of Starlight Street on Tuesday morning. Caller reported that a man tried to enter caller’s house.

In the 4300 block of Mill Creek Road, a caller reported identity theft Tuesday morning after getting unauthorized charges on her company checking account. Suspect reported to be a former employee.

Luis Francisco Cardenas Moran, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of assaulting a public safety officer.

An assault was reported at the Maupin Market on Tuesday afternoon. A woman said she was assaulted by suspect who threatened to stab her. Witnesses reported three individuals began arguing inside the store. They went outside and pushing and shoving occurred. All three yelling and cussing in front of the store.

A caller reported noise nuisance Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Grant Street regarding machine running next door that is very loud. Machine reportedly has been running several days, including at night. Caller said owner of equipment said he could make all the noise he wanted. Deputies advised caller to call back if machine comes on again.

On Tuesday afternoon, a caller on Highway 97 near milepost 44 reported someone drove through Maupin at 60 or 70 miles an hour in newer white Ford pickup, almost hitting the caller and his dog as they were walking through town.

Rebecca Alice Griffin, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday and accused of probation violation.

Preston Leigh Allen, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday and accused of probation violation.