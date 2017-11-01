Center Market brings convenience to TD

A new 24-hour market has opened in The Dalles. On Oct. 23, the Center Market started welcoming customers into its bright, clean store at 1015 Walnut St, on the city’s west end.

According to the market’s owner, Joson Singh, one of the main features the new business has to offer is convenience and reliability.

“We’ll be open 24 hours a day, and all holidays,” Singh said. “We specialize in convenience. We have everything people need readily.”

Singh added that the market’s location makes access easy for customers: The store is situated on a road that is usually not busy, and the market has ample and handy parking.

For now, Center Market has five employees, and its 4,000 square feet are stocked with grocery items, snacks, hot deli goods, milk, fresh brewed coffee and cappuccinos, sandwiches, a soda fountain, newspapers, over-the-counter medicines, DVD rentals, and more.

“We have the largest selection of beer in town, the best selection in our deli, and some of the best prices in town, too,” Singh said. “We keep a good selection in our deli, but we’ll make something special if a customer wants us to, and we keep our fryer running 24/7.”

Singh, who lives in Salem, explained that the Center Market is a family-owned chain of stores, with more than 20 markets dotted around Oregon.

“We got interested in this location in The Dalles about a year ago,” he said. “We were looking around one night trying to find a place to eat and couldn’t find anything. Places were closed or didn’t have what we wanted or needed. We saw this former office property for sale, and it looked like it would be a good addition to the community, and fill a need.”

Singh said he is glad his business has been able to open a store here.

“The Dalles has been great, and everybody has been happy we’re here,” he said. “The community has really shown they wanted something like this here. I’ve been liking it a lot.”

Singh added that the response from those coming in to see what the store has to offer has been very gratifying.

“There have been a lot of positive experiences with the customers,” Singh said. “They’ve been very welcoming, and the location looks like it will be good for the community.”

Singh said the formula for success with the nearly two dozen Center Markets around the state involves placing the stores in locations where they will fill an unmet need.

“We don’t put these on the highway,” he explained. “They are not for people on the highway, they are for people in the community right here. The main goal is to be the market for the community of The Dalles. We want to carry what people need, 24 hours a day, and they can come in and get it whenever.”