Officials needed for hoops season

The number of referees available to preside over basketball games in five counties is declining to the point that it could soon adversely affect the ability of young athletes to compete.

That’s the message being delivered by Chris Kaseberg, commissioner for the Mid-Columbia Basketball Association.

“We’re afraid if we don’t start getting more officials, the kids are going to start feeling it,” he said.

There are currently 37 referees, but 50 are needed to make sure there are two on the floor at every game, said Kaseberg.

“We may have a night now when we have to send guys to do two games and that’s quite a bit if its varsity level and the kids are moving fast,” he said.

The association serves Wasco, Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and parts of Wheeler counties.

“Officials can set their own schedules, they are independent contractors,” said Kaseberg. “It’s really up to them and how much they want to work.”

He said pay is dependent upon the game being officiated, but runs from $35 for a middle school game to $50 for varsity.

Mileage is also covered for games.

He said referees can travel from Fossil to Hood River to cover games as needed.

“You can travel for a couple of hours, but we are just needed for home games, with a few exceptions,” Kaseberg said.

The association meets in The Dalles twice each month for training during basketball season.

Becoming an official allows you to participate in sports activities, as well as provide a valuable service to your community, said Kaseberg.

“Every referee goes through a background check and cannot be a felon,” said Kaseberg.

He said there is a basic knowledge test to get started and applicants must have a basic knowledge of the game and its rules.

He or she must also be physically fit enough to keep up with the moving game.

All high school officials and associations are certified and chartered by the Oregon School Activities Association.

For more information on the program, or to sign up, call Kaseberg at 541-980-9449 or email him at christ@wheatacresranch .com.