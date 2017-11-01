For the Record for November 1, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday November 1, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

October 31, 8:38 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on a report of a grass fire. Contact was made with a resident who stated they were eating dinner and noticed that there was smoke and flames coming from under their deck. The owner extinguished the fire prior to units arrival and there was a small amount of damage to the deck. This may have been caused by careless dumping of ashes. The resident was counseled on how to properly dispose of ashes.

The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 2900 block of East Second Street reported Monday evening his vehicle was broken into sometime in the last few weeks and stereo equipment was taken. There is possible suspect information through video surveillance.

A caller in the 2200 block of West 10th Street reported Monday evening a possible sex crime with a young victim and a slightly older suspect may have occurred two to three weeks ago. Report taken.

A caller in the 900 block of West 10th Street reported Monday evening he was outside in the alley when a man and woman asked him for cash or cans. He believes they only asked because he was out there and they may have taken the cans without his permission if he wasn’t. He requested extra patrol.

A caller in the 800 block of Hostetler reported early Tuesday someone might have been in her backyard. She let her dogs out and they ran for the fence and she noticed her back gate was open and she believed she saw someone running. She requested extra patrol.

A criminal mischief report was taken Tuesday morning from the 800 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported his fence was tagged with graffiti.

Steven Ray Ram, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Washington Street and is accused of driving while suspended, providing false information to a police officer and two counts of probation violation.

Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on two warrants for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

A restraining order violation report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 3200 block of West 7th Street.

Wasco County

A hazard tow report was taken Sunday evening from Maupin after a vehicle was abandoned in a lane of travel. The vehicle was impounded.

On Monday afternoon, a caller said dogs at a neighboring residence in the 1000 block of Sevenmile Hill Road are being neglected.

An old trailer was reported abandoned near Adeline Way and Simonelli Road Monday afternoon. Trailer appears to have been dumped there and is full of garbage.

A cow was reported walking on the side of the road Monday afternoon near Highway 26 eastbound milepost 65. Owners of cow were contacted to retrieve it.

A caller in the 1300 block of Oak Hill Road reported cows trespassing on her property Monday afternoon, and a woman on her property looking for the cows. Caller wanted deputy to tell her to stay off her property.

A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Ward Road Monday morning. A generator was taken from man’s property by his son. Generator was returned; no theft charges pursued.

A caller in the 3800 block of West 10th Street Monday afternoon reported that she and her roommate got into an argument and threw water at each other. Parties were separated.

A missing person call was taken in the 300 block of South Wayne Road Monday afternoon. A caller from Oregon City reported that her father is missing but bank records show he went to the Wells Fargo bank in The Dalles Monday morning and withdrew cash. Man later found at home, safe and sound.

In the 1800 block of West 16th Street Monday evening, a caller reported someone dumping concrete on a private road. Owner said concrete was on his property and he had placed it there. Caller thought concrete was on city right of way.

A blue Subaru reportedly passed on a turn and almost hit an off-duty deputy on northbound Highway 197 near milepost 11 Tuesday morning. Driver to be cited.

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 4300 block of Orchard Road after a victim reported he was scammed over the phone.

Deputy responded to the 4100 Chenowith Road Tuesday evening on a report of a subject who may have overdosed. Victim was taken to the hospital but also had an active warrant out of Umatilla County. The subject was cited in lieu of arrest for the warrant and released into the care of medical staff. A report was taken.

Donald James Soukup, 44, Colbert, was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop near East 2nd and Washington streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oregon State Police

Harold Blackwolf, 33, Warm Springs, was arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 97 northbound, milepost 13 and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license and providing false information to a police officer.

Ryan Jay Newton, 25, Wishram, Wash., was arrested Thursday evening in Biggs Junction and is accused of two counts of parole violation.

Calley Lynne Roser, 61, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Brendy Lynn Harrison, 58, Portland, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 30 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Trooper responded to the 300 block of West 16th Street on a follow up of a sex offender who was out of compliance for failure to report their address. Contact was made with a resident who stated the suspect had moved out of the country earlier in the year. A report was taken.

Ben Ian Frank, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Snipes Street and is accused of failure to register as a sex offender.

Trooper responded to the 1100 block of Wright Street Tuesday morning on a follow up of a sex offender who was out of compliance for failure to report their address. Contact was made with the suspect’s former employer who stated the suspect was terminated in June.

Trooper responded to the 900 block of Cherry Heights Road Tuesday morning on a follow up of a sex offender who was out of compliance for failure to report their address. It was determined that the suspect had passed away since his last registration.

Trooper responded to the 1000 block of West 9th Street Tuesday morning on a follow up of a sex offender who was out of compliance for failure to report their address. After speaking with the staff it was determined that the suspect was not capable of performing such a task due to a health issue. An informational report was taken.

Gilliam County

Aarin William Wynn, 53, Arlington, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Shane Drive and accused of probation violation.

Schuyler Lee Zychowicz, 20, Arlington, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Shane Drive and accused of contempt of court.

Regional Jail

Maurice Sorden Jr., 22, North Bonneville, Wash., was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.

William James Thew, 31, The Dalles, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Friday after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.

Robert Alen Frank, 33, Kuna, Idaho, was transported and jailed after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for first-degree theft.

Andrew Lee Covert, 42, no listed address, was transported and jailed after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Daniel Lee Burns, 38, Portland, was transported and jailed after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Ashlynne Rochelle Danzuka, 24, Warm Springs, was transported and jailed after being arrested on three local warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

Alexander Samuel Stewart, 27, no listed address, was transported and jailed after being arrested on two local warrants for first-degree failure to appear.

Jennifer Ann Allen, 28, Pendleton, was transported and jailed after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Eduardo Aranda Ortiz, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Raymond Allen Baker, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning and accused of two counts of probation violation.