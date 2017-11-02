Building codes future discussed

The entity that has handled regional building codes services is shutting down, and the question of who will take over those services has, as expected, become complex.

The possibility of litigation over how to equitably divide a large cash reserve was raised when the issue was recently discussed.

Wasco County and the city of The Dalles were discussing plans to jointly operate a building codes office — they want to use the current Kelly Avenue location of building codes — and also put city and county planning functions up there as well.

The proposal is under discussion because the entity now providing building codes services, the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments (MCCOG), has decided to cease operations. MCCOG’s goal is to be rid of its programs by Jan. 31.

But MCCOG board member Tom McCoy, the Sherman County judge, said at an Oct. 24 MCCOG meeting that he’d like to hear a proposal that included providing building codes services to Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties. That is the current arrangement for building codes. While MCCOG serves five counties —Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler — Hood River County provides its own building codes services. The other four counties are served by the regional building codes division under MCCOG.

But Wasco County and The Dalles weren’t planning something that included the three smaller eastern counties. “We’re not putting anything else on the table,” said MCCOG member and The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence.

McCoy said if it could be agreed to essentially continue a four-county building codes division, “a lot of the problem can be eliminated.” He added, “If not, we’re in a big mess if you’re gonna kick us out and tell us you’re not gonna serve us anymore.”

Wasco County Administrative Officer Tyler Stone said adding in the three smaller counties “changes our discussion considerably.”

A central problem is the $3.2 million reserve that has built up in the building codes division. It is money from fees charged to large projects ranging from wind farms in the eastern counties, especially Sherman County, to Google projects in The Dalles.

But figuring out how to equitably split that reserve up amongst the four counties would require forensic accounting, said David Meriwether, the interim director of MCCOG.

“We want our fair share of reserves,” McCoy said. He said if the reserve is fragmented, “there may be lawsuits.”

He said there was huge incentive to stay together. “It’s so much simpler,” he said.

Stone said plans were to meet with staff to learn what they were thinking.

McCoy said the first decision to be made was the size of the service area of the building codes division.

MCCOG board member Michael Weimar, a Gilliam County Commissioner, said his county may be looking at other options for building codes.

MCCOG board Chair Steve Kramer, who is also a Wasco County commissioner, said to McCoy, “We heard you loud and clear.” He said it would be up to the county and city to make a pleasing and equitable proposal to the smaller counties.