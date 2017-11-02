Chenowith goes Disney

Chenowith Elementary School is putting on the Disney production of “Aladdin Kids” on Nov. 2, 3, 4, and 5, in the school cafeteria. The performances Nov. 2-4 will start at 6:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 5, the performance is at 2 p.m.

This is the second musical the school has produced. It performed the Lion King last year. The 44 students in the play have have been practicing daily after school since the early September. The play is a shortened version of Disney's Aladdin, and runs for about 40 minutes.

Tickets are $3 and are available at the door. Children 3 and under are free.