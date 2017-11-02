Huskies taking a business-like approach to state

A 312-mile trek awaits the No. 10-ranked Sherman Huskies, as they make a trip east for their 1A state playoff-opener against the seventh ranked Adrian-Jordan Valley Antelopes at 3 p.m. Mountain Time at Adrian High School.

While the moment is huge for the Huskies and the football team, head coach Mike Somnis said the team has taken a business-like approach to this road opener.

“The team is enjoying this time of the year,” said Sherman head coach Mike Somnis. “The format of a win-or-go-home model creates not only excitement, but an urgency to be at our best this time of year. This week has been about perfecting the things that we do, focusing in on our opponent and staying healthy.”

One of the big stats to keep an eye on is Sherman’s road and neutral site splits during the regular season, where they are 2-3, allowing 34 points a game.

That defense, ranked eighth in the 1A division at 24.0 points a contest, contends with an Adrian-Jordan Valley squad that is 10th in scoring offense with 52.2 points scored a game.

In last week’s playoff-clinching road win at Perrydale, the Husky defense allowed 116 yards in the first half for a total of 218 yards, 25 through the air on 2 of 11 completions.

Over their past two games, both wins, Sherman’s defense has given up 22 points, posted 12 sacks and tallied four takeaways.

Somnis said the focus against Adrian-Jordan Valley comes down to keeping true to their fundamentals, staying aligned properly in different sets and keeping an aggressive mindset.

“Adrian-Jordan Valley will keep teams off-balanced with a mix of run and pass,” Somnis said. “They have very sound concepts in the running game and utilize a lot of crossing routes from various formations in the passing game. We simply need to be disciplined, but aggressive when we diagnose what they are doing.”

Since a 42-14 loss at Crane on Sept. 29, the Antelopes have won four games in a row by a combined 260-14 margin, with the last win coming on Oct. 27 at home, a 56-8 victory over Cove.

Somnis called Adrian a physical team that is deep and very athletic.

The Antelope defense is one of the premier groups in the state at 116 points allowed in eight games (14.5 points a contest).

Of those eight games, Adrian-Jordan Valley has given up two touchdowns or fewer in six, including four in a row during their winning streak.

“They will show many different looks up front and utilize a zone philosophy in the defensive backfield,” Somnis said of the Adrian-Jordan Valley defensive scheme.

The Sherman offense is clicking at 57 points a game in its last two matchups, both league games, against Arlington-Condon and Perrydale.

Against Perrydale on the road last week, Sherman quarterback Jacob Justesen completed 5 of 8 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 90 yards on the ground with a rushing score.

In the first half, the Husky offense rattled off 406 yards of offense, 259 rushing, and the defense held the Pirates to 77 yards, to jump ahead by a 52-0 halftime score.

Overall, the Huskies ran 38 plays and racked up 534 yards, 372 on the ground on 29 carries, with Reese Blake hitting for a career-high 172 yards rushing on 10 carries and two scores.

When the Huskies score 45 points or less, they are 0-3, with all the losses coming against state-qualifiers, Triad, Wallowa and Dufur.

Back in the 2014 campaign, Sherman made a run to the state championship game, a 46-28 loss to Adrian, which was the last time these teams squared off.

Last season, the Huskies lost in the second round of the playoffs, 50-42, to North Douglas, and last year, they had their season cut short following a 24-22 setback against Powers.

Sherman has dealt with bad breaks and bounces during the playoffs, but Somnis said this is a different team that has taken on a different mindset ahead of the postseason.

It all comes down to winning the turnover and penalty game, staying focused through four quarters and playing with 100 percent effort all the way through.

“With nine seniors, there is a sense of urgency to keep the season going,” Somnis said. “Every team we play from this point forward is a good team and we will need to be at our best mentally and physically when we take the field on Friday.”