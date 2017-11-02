For the Record for November 2, 2017

­Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday November 2, 2017

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 900 block of West Eighth Place reported Wednesday morning her boyfriend showed up with several injuries. The man went to the hospital with medics.

A two-vehicle non-blocking, non-injury crash was reported Wednesday morning at 12th and Oregon Avenue. One driver was cited for dangerous left turn and driving uninsured.

A caller reported Wednesday morning that tires on vehicles at First and Jefferson had been slashed. Under investigation.

A caller in the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road reported Wednesday morning a youth was upset about going to school and was throwing things at the car. An officer provided the youth with alternate ways to express his anger that didn’t involve damaging items.

A caller in the 3600 block of West 10th Street reported someone was suicidal over cyber bullying. Report taken for verbal harassment.

An officer cited a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Eighth Place Wednesday morning for blocking about half the driveway of a business.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Wednesday afternoon a worker smelled of alcohol and was unable to perform work duties, but refused to do a drug test and left in a vehicle. An officer was unable to locate the driver.

A caller in the 800 block of East Third Street reported Wednesday afternoon finding a mask, aluminum bat and homemade hatchet. Officer said no blood was found on items and no assault was reported the night before. Incident logged.

A caller in the 3200 block of West Seventh Street reported Wednesday afternoon his brother violated a restraining order held by his father. He said the suspect looked like he’d been rolling in mud. Report taken for restraining order violation.

Daniel Edward Flock, 42, no address listed, was arrested in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for contempt of court.

A caller reported he had legal permission to enter his renter’s property in the 1200 block of East Ninth Street, but wanted police to know that the renter would probably call police when he tried to enter it. Later, the renter did call police to report the landlord was breaking down the doors in his home, and the renter stated he had a gun. He was advised to leave the gun inside and meet an officer outside. The landlord reported the renter allowed him in, but wouldn’t let him in one particular room, so the landlord opened it with some authority. The landlord reported the renter threatened him with a knife. It was a civil issue regarding an eviction process. Both sides agreed to stay away from each other until a formal eviction process could be enacted.

A caller at East 12th and Clark street reported Wednesday evening men were fighting and one had an axe and tried to hit another. When police arrived, all the suspects had fled. One man went to the hospital later, but would not talk to police about it. Information logged.

Joseph Michael Smith, 39, The Dalles, was arrested in the 3100 block of West Second Street and is accused of parole violation.

A caller at the boat marina reported Wednesday evening a man just beat her up. The man left the scene but officers had probable cause to arrest the man for fourth degree assault and harassment.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Wednesday evening he had an associate in the office he wanted prosecuted for theft. Officers were busy on calls, so he said he would release the associate for now.

A caller in the 400 block of East Second Street reported late Wednesday plants were stolen from a plant stand.

A caller in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter way reported Wednesday evening someone stole beer. Report taken.