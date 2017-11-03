Hawk runners set high state expectations

Through the last handful of seasons, The Dalles cross country coach Bob Thouvenel has seen the number of athletes soar, and with that, the in-roster competition has raised the expectations, created a family bond and helped drop the times dramatically.

At last week’s Columbia River Conference District meet in Pendleton, six of the seven male participants set personal records, the girls’ duo of Emma Mullins and Hanna Ziegenhagen chalked up individual state berths and the team set 27 personal records overall.

Although this was the first time in five years the girls’ team did not secure a team berth, the boys were able to jump into the state mix for the second straight season.

“As far as our success in the past five years, it has been the willingness of the kids to work hard, buy in to what we have been trying to do, come to practice every day and like I said, work hard. I don’t think that there is a better substitute,” Thouvenel said. “We have had tremendous improvement this season over last season, and also, during the season.”

In preparation for Saturday’s 5A state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene, Thouvenel said his group of nine athletes have participated in the same regular-season workout routine set up by assistant coach Mandi Williams, but instead of a 60-minute run, the team did a 40-minute run on Monday and Tuesday, along with 6x600s, instead of 8-10.



“I believe that this group of boys and girls are determined to do well on Saturday,” Thouvenel said.



Entering the state scene, the boys are ranked ninth in the 5A classification, but did beat Crescent Valley earlier this season, and with five of the seven boys shaving down precious seconds from their times, Thouvenel feels that core of Sam Alvarez, Rey Aviluz, Michael Lantz, Zerin Croover, Jonathan Knotts, Friedrich Stelzer and Zack Ziegenhagen should move up to a realistic goal of sixth place or a top-5 outcome.

As a sophomore, Alvarez has posted five top-10 finishes out of the nine races, including top-10 in his last four events, including a personal record of 16 minutes and 40 seconds last week.

Aviluz, a junior, placed sixth at districts after a personal record marker of 16:51.0, the second time all season he has garnered a time of less than 17 minutes.

Lantz, a senior, had an eighth-place time of 17:01.7, a personal record, in Pendleton, shattering his previous best of 17:27.0, set in 2016.

In his last four races, Lantz is hovering around the 17:27 mark.

Croover, another senior standout, is coming off a 10th place run, where he timed out in 17:13.2, his second top-10 placing of the fall campaign.

The third senior in the state mix is Knotts, a first-year harrier, who shattered his old personal record of 17:29.0 last week in Pendleton with a 17:22.6, to claim 13th place, out of the 28 varsity participants.

The Riverhawk runners had the luxury of racing over the same Wildhorse Course in consecutive weeks, and Stelzer, a sophomore, scored a personal record of 17:28.1 at districts, an 18-second improvement from the Oct. 19 race, the Kyle Burnside Invitational.

While Ziegenhagen was the only runner to not set a personal record at districts, the sophomore placed 17th with a time of 17:38.9, just 4.9 seconds off his career-best pace set on Oct. 11 in Tualatin.

Since the Champoeg Invitational on Oct. 7 in Newberg, Ziegenhagen has consistently been at less than 18 minutes.

“We have talked to the boys about what they need to do to make the top-6 or better,” Thouvenel said. “We have to have at least five guys in the top-40 and a couple of guys in the top-20-25. Everyone will have to run their best race of the season. It has been a very good year for us. We dealt with a couple of key injuries during the season, but the kids responded well.”



For the two girls, Thouvenel has visions of both winding up around the top-30-35, which would be a solid faring given the level of competition.

In 2016, Mullins finished 35th in a field of 96 state runners, and she has responded in her junior season with five top-7 finishes.

Her personal-record district mark of 19:49.4 was the second time in nine races that she had a time of less than 20 minutes, which is a stark contrast from 2016, where she posted times of less than 21 minutes in two of her races.

Jumping into the varsity pool as a freshman, Ziegenhagen started out the Riverhawk Run on Aug. 26 with a time of 23:27.0, and then set a personal record of 19:55.0 on Oct. 11 in Tualatin, before settling in at the district meet in 19:57.0 for seventh place.

In five of her first nine races, Ziegenhagen has claimed top-10 status.

“A top-25 would be improvement over last year for Emma,” Thouvenel said. “Hanna can be right with her.”

Summit, Crescent Valley, Marist, Ashland, Hood River Valley are just a few of the high-level schools headed to Eugene.

The top-16 individual boys have times of less than 16 minutes, led by Marist’s Jerik Embleton (15:02).

Summit sophomore Fiona Max has the 5A division’s best mark of 17:46.8 for girls group that features seven with top times of less than 19 minutes.

“When you go to the state meet, the competition is always tough,” Thouvenel said. “I would say everyone has a chance, maybe some more than others. We just have to be positive and run a good, smart race, and not get caught up in the hype of the state meet. We believe that the boys and two girls are ready. Now it is up to them to run their race.”

The girls race begins at 1:15 p.m., and the boys follow with a start time of 1:50 p.m. from Eugene.

