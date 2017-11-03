Police ditch razors for a good cause

The Dalles Police Department is taking a small break from protocol in order to fundraise for a good cause this month: normally clean-shaven officers have paid $25 each to participate in No-Shave November.

The department has also encouraged the public to donate to No-Shave November, a cancer charity, in the department’s name.

Officers are normally required to be clean-shaven with the exception of a mustache. But this month, about half the city’s 23 officers are participating in No-Shave November.

Some are planning full beards while others will be growing goatees. No-Shave November is a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to raising cancer awareness and growing funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education, according to its webpage.

To join the department in showing support for the program, please visit no-shave.org/member/cms2af. That is the page specifically for The Dalles Police Department.

The department is already near its initial fundraising goal of $250, with $225 donated so far, mostly by officers.

On the department’s page on the No-Shave November site, it states, “Each day, 22,000 people die from cancer worldwide (WHO).

“There's a good chance that someone you know and love will be affected by this disease. Nearly half of cancer diagnoses and deaths are preventable.

“No-Shave November's mission is to not only raise funds for cancer research and treatment but to educate the population about preventative measures.”

“The No-Shave November campaign has raised over $3.5 million around the globe in about the last six years.

“Every dollar raised brings us one step closer in our efforts to fund cancer research and education, help prevent the disease, and aid those fighting the battle. Each whisker grown allows us to embrace our hair, which many cancer patients lose during treatment.

“Will you join me?”