For the Record for November 3, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday November 3, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

November 2, 12:24 p.m. – Vehicle versus bicyclist, injury crash, 1900 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A runaway report was taken Thursday morning from the 900 block of East 9th Street.

Erika Deanne Bisset, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 700 block of Chenowith Loop Road on a warrant for failure to appear.

Baylee May Christopher, 21, Portland, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 3900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Joseph Dennis Cunningham, 40, St. Helens, was also arrested and is accused of second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A criminal mischief report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 800 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported her tires were slashed overnight.

An identity theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 600 block of East 3rd Street.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 2900 block of East 2nd Street.

Police responded to the 600 block of West 2nd Street Thursday afternoon on a report of three suspicious subjects hanging around the park. Contact was made with the subjects, one of them was listed as a runaway from the state of Washington. That subject was detained and taken to a location where he was to be picked up by child services. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 500 block of East 2nd Street after a business owner advised some merchandise in their shop was damaged.

Jodi Marie Lauritsen, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 600 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Two juvenile subjects were located early Friday morning near West 9th and Trevitt streets. A curfew violation report was taken.

Wasco County

A man self-reported Wednesday morning that he violated his no-contact release agreement. Report taken for contempt of court.

A caller in the 1000 block of Canyon Way reported fraudulent charges on his bank account Wednesday morning.

A caller reported Wednesday morning a power line was leaning over the road because the power pole was rotted and was swaying with wind gusts. The power company was called to respond.

A marijuana pipe was found at The Dalles Dam viewpoint Wednesday afternoon and disposed of.

A caller reported Wednesday evening he was camped at Macks Canyon and accidentally left his camper door open and two rifles are missing. He believes they fell out of camper.

A caller in the 1000 block of Irvine reported Wednesday evening a man he’d earlier asked to leave climbed back into his house through a window and was throwing things around. The man said he’d been staying at the caller’s house, and climbed back in to get his things. The caller asked that the man be trespassed.

A caller in the 1300 block of Third Avenue reported early Thursday her car was prowled and money was taken. Report taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from Mosier after a victim reported his work vehicle was prowled overnight and had some items stolen from within.

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 1900 block of East 23rd Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his property.

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from Mosier after a victim reported her vehicle was entered overnight and had some items stolen from within.

A theft report was taken Thursday morning form Mosier after a victim reported his vehicle was entered overnight and had his cell phone stolen.

Oregon State Police

Harold Blackwolf, 33, Warm Springs, was arrested on US 97 at milepost 17 and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Angela Marie Porter, 38, Woodland, Wash., was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 75 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An agency assist report was taken Thursday evening from Interstate 84 westbound after assisting a sheriff’s deputy with a stalled vehicle.

Sherman County

Miguel Angel Lizarraga Leon, 47, Quincy, Wash., was arrested at Dewey and Moore streets and is accused of second-degree burglary.

Regional Jail

Leah Marie Purkerson, 23, The Dalles, was booked and released on a charge of second-degree theft.

Alexander Samuel Steward, 27, no address listed, was lodged at the regional jail on a transport on two counts of first-degree failure to appear.

Daniel Lee Burns, 38, Portland was lodged at the regional jail on a transport on a count of probation violation.

Ashlynne Rochelle Danzuka, 24, Warm Springs, was lodged at the regional jail on a transport on three counts of failure to appear.

Jennifer Ann Allen, 28, Pendleton, was lodged at the regional jail on a transport on a count of probation violation.

Jeffry Ray Guscette, 36, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Chad Douglas Lutz, 43, Eagle Point, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested at the parole and probation office and is accused of post prison supervision sanction and three counts of probation violation.

Christopher Lee Neil, 34, The Dalles, was arrested at Wasco County Circuit Court and is accused of probation violation.