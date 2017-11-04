Editorial: We regret the error, thanks readers

A caption on Page 1 of Wednesday’s The Dalles Chronicle incorrectly identified “Cousin It” as “a haystack.”

The error was pointed out by Jim Tindall of The Dalles, who noticed the misidentification right off.

“The caption states ‘a haystack is passing out candy,’ BUT that is clearly ‘Cousin It’ from the Addams Family TV show,” he emailed. He provided photographic evidence, which certainly resembled my “haystack.”

“He just had extremely long hair and short stature,” Tindall explained.

I hate making errors in print, especially on Page 1, but I had to concede the point, it was indeed Cousin It, not a haystack.

For the record, our local Cousin It was Dar Wheeler, one of three workers from Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s financial office downtown who passed out candy. An estimated 2,000 children visited businesses on Second and Third streets Wednesday afternoon.

In honor of the passing of October, which is National Newspaper Month, I thank those readers of the Chronicle who have pointed out our many mistakes over the years.

“The more corrections a news organization runs, the more likely I am to trust it,” writes Matt DeRienzo for Editor & Publisher under the headline, “We regret the error.”

DeRienzo is executive director of LION Publishers, an organization that supports local independent online news publishers.

“The number of corrections doesn’t necessarily correlate to the number of mistakes made. But those that regularly run corrections, and in a manner that’s prominent and transparent to readers, show a commitment to addressing mistakes and accountability,” said DeRienzo.

Not everyone agrees, of course. Responding to DeRienzo’s article, reader Peter Adler wrote, in part, that publications “that wouldn’t let anything incorrect past their news desks in the first place” are more to be trusted.

There is truth in that, he describes the “holy grail” of news publications. Is it obtainable? I like to think so, but haven’t seen it.

Correcting errors also “sets the record straight,” one of the roles of a newspaper of record.

As an editor, it isn’t easy having every mistake noted, highlighted, and circulated throughout the community — and I’ve made some pretty big ones in my 20 years at the Chronicle.

But as former publisher Marilyn Roth once told me, when readers call and note our errors, even the little ones, that is a good thing. “It shows they care,” she said.

They care about their newspaper, they care about their community, they care about facts.

In print, the Chronicle publishes corrections as part of our “For the Record” feature, which includes daily fire and police reports, unless the error is important enough to warrant more prominent display. Online, errors are corrected in the body of the article, and a note placed at the top of the article noting that the correction was made.

Of course, calling Cousin It a haystack is a pretty unimportant mistake, unless you happen to be a big fan of the Addams Family television show. He (She?) certainly resembles a haystack.

It’s one of my least painful mistakes, which is why I’m using it here.

Other errors can have significant repercussions, which can be damaging or hurtful. None are purposeful, but all should be noted and corrected.

The Chronicle encourages readers to let us know when we get it wrong: Email tdchron@thedalleschronicle.com, mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com or rricarte@thedalleschronicle.com, or call the editorial department at 541-296-2141.

— M.B.G.