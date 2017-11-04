Mosier man charged with sex abuse

William Frank Osborne, 58, of Mosier, a volunteer at The Dalles Head Start, was arrested Oct. 26 on one charge of sex abuse in the first degree, according to a press release from the City of The Dalles Police Department.

Osborne has since been charged with three additional counts of sex abuse in the first degree.

He was a parent volunteer at The Dalles Head Start and that is where the alleged crimes were committed, the release said. All of the victims in these cases are under the age of five, the release said.

The Dalles Head Start is fully cooperating with the investigation, and assistance is also being provided by Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center. Investigation is ongoing, and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Eric Macnab or Detective Steve Rue of The Dalles Police Department, 541-296-2613.