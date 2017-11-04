Redsides drop state opener in 4

Under the bright lights of the 1A volleyball scene, the South Wasco County Redsides scratched and clawed their way to a close four-set loss to No. 2-seeded Country Christian in opening-round state action Friday afternoon in Redmond.

“We played well and battled hard,” said Redside head coach Donna Barton.

After a 25-11 first-set loss, both teams engaged in a back-and-forth classic, where 62 set points were scored.

The Redsides trailed at one point, 20-18, but senior Ana Popchock took her stand at the service line and delivered six consecutive points to give her team a 24-20 lead.

The showdown continued past 25 points, and with the score knotted at 30-all, SWC notched the final two points for a 32-30 victory to even the match at 1-apiece.

In that second set, Jada Myers had four kills and the duo of Jacqueline Noland and Madisen Davis notched two apiece.

Davis and Myers dropped two aces, and Emily Ellis, Kyrsten Sprouse and Popchock went for an ace each.

“That second set was a great one for us and we just didn’t let go,” Barton said.

Myers had three kills and Allie Noland fired home two kills and two aces in the third set, but Country Christian withstood the pressure for a 25-21 win, taking a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Lady Redsides led 4-3 early in the fourth set, then trailed by scores of 18-12, 19-14 and 21-17.

SWC inched to within a 24-19 deficit, but Country Christian tallied the final point for the 25-19 win.

For the match, SWC converted on 72 of 83 serves with 10 aces.

Myers notched a team-high three aces on 16 of 17 attempts, Allie Noland had two aces on 11 of 13, and Davis ended up with two aces on 9 of 12.

At the net, Myers was 31 of 32 on her swings for 12 kills.

Jacqueline Noland posted five kills on 20 of 22, Allie Noland had four kills on 16 of 16 hits, and Popchock totaled four kills after going 12 for 18.

Popchock and Myers led with four blocks each, and Jacqueline Noland finished with two blocks.

“Jada and Allie had strong net games,” Barton said. “Jacqueline had a great all-around game with few errors and made some great saves. Ana did her jump serve for the first time and did it really well.”

Needing two wins to capture fourth place, SWC (24-9 overall) played sixth-seeded McKenzie (23-6) in a consolation match early Saturday.