What's Happening from November 5, 2017

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 4

SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m.

ART AUCTION: The Dalles Art Association’s 60th annual art auction begins at 6 p.m. at Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive. Dinner 6:30 p.m., live auction 7:30 p.m. Tickets $45.

INDIAN AUTUMN: Don’t miss Columbia River Indian Autumn, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Admission is free. The event will feature artisans, musicians and vendors throughout the day from our regional Native American community. For more information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org

LYLE LIONS: Lyle Lions Pancake Breakfast/ Early Christmas Food Box Project Donations; 7 to 10 a.m. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St.



Sunday, November 5

CAMP SHERMAN: The Sherman County Historical Society invites you to dinner and a presentation, “Camp Sherman: 100 Years,” at 2 p.m. at the Wasco Events Center in Wasco. Special guests of the Camp Sherman Historical Society will share some history on how Camp Sherman came about and how this magical place became a special retreat for some of Sherman County's early residents. For more information call 541-565-3232.

Monday, November 6

LYLE LIONS: Lyle Lions Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m.