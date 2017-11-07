Crosstalk: Crossing the line in ideologies

One observation I suspect both conservative and liberal Americans can agree on is that the political divide has grown and become more divisive and isolating then ever, and is as bad now as it's been in any of our lifetimes.
Rob Willer, who studies the forces that unite and divide us as a social psychologist, suggests research backs up this above observation. “In study after study, we find that liberals and conservatives have grown further apart. They increasingly wall themselves off in these ideological silos, consuming different news, talking only to like-minded others and more and more choosing to live in different parts of the country,” he said in a TED talk, available online.
(It's worth noting that the TED audience, as Willer demonstrates by asking for a show of hands, is largely made up of liberals, with only a sprinkling of conservatives. Both he and psychologist Jonathan Haidt, quoted below, describe themselves as liberals.)
Which brings me to the question of this crosstalk: In what ways am I conservative? Is there any common ground to be found?
Haidt, in a talk titled, “The moral roots of conservatives and liberals,” suggests that all humans are born with a set of values.
He identifies five commonalities at birth found in his research: The first one is harm/care. This is the bond we have with others, especially the weak and vulnerable; The second is fairness/reciprocity. "The Golden Rule" is an example of this; The third is in-group/loyalty. It's only among humans that you find very large groups of people who are able to cooperate, join together into groups, but in this case, groups that are united to fight other groups; The fifth foundation is purity/sanctity. This is any kind of ideology that suggests you can attain virtue by controlling what you do with your body. “And while the political right may moralize sex much more, the political left is doing a lot of it with food,” Haidt explained.
The scientific base of these traits is clearly the theory of evolution, but I'm conservative enough to suggest that if God wanted to fine tune creation through evolutionary principles, that is okay with me.
Willer describes our current situation as being allegorical to a zombie movie: “There's people wandering around in packs, not thinking for themselves, seized by this mob mentality trying to spread their disease and destroy society. And you probably think, as I do, that you're the good guy in the zombie apocalypse movie, this hate and polarization, it's being propagated by others.”
Willer notes that conservatives think the same, only they are the hero and liberals are the zombies. “And who's to say that they're wrong? I think that the truth is that we're all a part of this,” Willer said.
Willer then cites findings in political psychology which show that liberals and conservatives tend to endorse different values to different degrees.
“For example, we find that liberals tend to endorse values like equality and fairness and care and protection from harm more than conservatives do. And conservatives tend to endorse values like loyalty, patriotism, respect for authority and moral purity more than liberals do,” he said.
The “liberal” value emphasis above, I have no qualms with. But I was raised on the rural side of the urban/rural divide and the “conservative” emphasis on loyalty and moral purity are also a part of my makeup.
It's when the discussion shifts to respect for authority and patriotism that a natural antipathy comes up. My personal experience of authority was often unjust, and I hesitate to swear allegiance to that authority.
Fighting words, here on the Chronicle crosstalk page. Yet I've learned that when you strip away the rhetoric, we are very much the same, and working with RaeLynn, I’m understanding even patriotism better.
— Mark Gibson
I have been told repeatedly in recent months that my focus on prison reform, and providing comfort and care for inmates, makes me “liberal.”
Several readers have also accused me of being “too liberal” because I allow cartoons that make fun of President Trump. I don’t even know how to respond to that charge because we have an equally obnoxious conservative artist who pokes fun at Democrats. I call it fair and balanced…
On the issue of showing care and compassion to the Biblical “least among us,” I question why my actions would be seen as liberal since the party of “tolerance and diversity” doesn’t seem to be living up to those values these days...
I get the point, however, that many conservatives have the attitude of “lock ‘em up and throw away the key.” I used to think like that until an adopted son whom I love very much ended up in prison and my eyes were opened.
I have been abused by guards during visits because I must be a piece of (word not allowed) if I am associated with a criminal. They have treated my son much worse.
When I see something wrong, I am compelled to do something about it. Therefore, I have started a book that will launch a movement to clean up a punitive system that is failing on a massive scale.
I am asking people to tap into compassion by envisioning one of their family members behind bars because that connection can be the basis of understanding. How would you want your loved one treated?
Kevin, one of my lifers, calls me “Boss Chick.” I claim that title because it is empowering for the battle ahead.
Prisons are a huge industry that generate billions, so the system doesn’t want reform and the profiteers will fight back.
I am not advocating that people not be held accountable for the harm they do — every victim deserves justice — we’ve just got to focus more on restorative justice than punishment.
America incarcerates more people than any other nation in the world. We have about 2.2 million inmates, yet our recidivism rate is nearly 70 percent.
It does not work to dehumanize and debase people and then expect them to emerge as fully functioning members of society. And that should matter to any American concerned about public safety because 90-95 percent of inmates do leave prison at some point.
One of the inmates who will be featured in my book spent 22 years in “the hole,” formally known as “solitary confinement,” or “segregation.” When he got out of almost total isolation, he was so messed up psychologically that he could not leave his cell for seven years. He even went so far as to pull out his own teeth to avoid dental visits.
The real tragedy of that situation is that this inmate was 19 when he was sent to prison for 10 years after being convicted of a non-violent crime. He has spent 42 years behind bars because he killed a gang member and assaulted others to defend himself against rape and physical attacks after he refused to join.
Most older inmates have no one to go home to and no money or job skills to get them started in building a new life. They emerge damaged into a world that will forever be prejudiced against them even though they have paid their debt to society.
I love my inmates, they hold a special place in my heart. They are funny, insightful and thought-provoking. They are some of the most humble and introspective people that I have been privileged to meet.
They are much more than their crime.
I am a better person for having them in my life. I have learned to judge behavior, not people.
Taking care of inmates, a group of “tough guys” that I see as a vulnerable population, isn’t about a political ideology. It’s about being a real human being and caring about the welfare of others.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
