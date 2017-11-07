Crosstalk: Crossing the line in ideologies

One observation I suspect both conservative and liberal Americans can agree on is that the political divide has grown and become more divisive and isolating then ever, and is as bad now as it's been in any of our lifetimes.

Rob Willer, who studies the forces that unite and divide us as a social psychologist, suggests research backs up this above observation. “In study after study, we find that liberals and conservatives have grown further apart. They increasingly wall themselves off in these ideological silos, consuming different news, talking only to like-minded others and more and more choosing to live in different parts of the country,” he said in a TED talk, available online.

(It's worth noting that the TED audience, as Willer demonstrates by asking for a show of hands, is largely made up of liberals, with only a sprinkling of conservatives. Both he and psychologist Jonathan Haidt, quoted below, describe themselves as liberals.)

Which brings me to the question of this crosstalk: In what ways am I conservative? Is there any common ground to be found?

Haidt, in a talk titled, “The moral roots of conservatives and liberals,” suggests that all humans are born with a set of values.

He identifies five commonalities at birth found in his research: The first one is harm/care. This is the bond we have with others, especially the weak and vulnerable; The second is fairness/reciprocity. "The Golden Rule" is an example of this; The third is in-group/loyalty. It's only among humans that you find very large groups of people who are able to cooperate, join together into groups, but in this case, groups that are united to fight other groups; The fifth foundation is purity/sanctity. This is any kind of ideology that suggests you can attain virtue by controlling what you do with your body. “And while the political right may moralize sex much more, the political left is doing a lot of it with food,” Haidt explained.

The scientific base of these traits is clearly the theory of evolution, but I'm conservative enough to suggest that if God wanted to fine tune creation through evolutionary principles, that is okay with me.

Willer describes our current situation as being allegorical to a zombie movie: “There's people wandering around in packs, not thinking for themselves, seized by this mob mentality trying to spread their disease and destroy society. And you probably think, as I do, that you're the good guy in the zombie apocalypse movie, this hate and polarization, it's being propagated by others.”

Willer notes that conservatives think the same, only they are the hero and liberals are the zombies. “And who's to say that they're wrong? I think that the truth is that we're all a part of this,” Willer said.

Willer then cites findings in political psychology which show that liberals and conservatives tend to endorse different values to different degrees.

“For example, we find that liberals tend to endorse values like equality and fairness and care and protection from harm more than conservatives do. And conservatives tend to endorse values like loyalty, patriotism, respect for authority and moral purity more than liberals do,” he said.

The “liberal” value emphasis above, I have no qualms with. But I was raised on the rural side of the urban/rural divide and the “conservative” emphasis on loyalty and moral purity are also a part of my makeup.

It's when the discussion shifts to respect for authority and patriotism that a natural antipathy comes up. My personal experience of authority was often unjust, and I hesitate to swear allegiance to that authority.

Fighting words, here on the Chronicle crosstalk page. Yet I've learned that when you strip away the rhetoric, we are very much the same, and working with RaeLynn, I’m understanding even patriotism better.

— Mark Gibson