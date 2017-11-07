Letter to the Editor: Let’s find balance

To the editor:

I have lived in Oregon all of my life, spending my childhood in the forested region of the southwest. This year was especially difficult to see so many forests burned not only across the West but so close to home here in Oregon.

Since moving to The Dalles two years ago, I embraced the wonderful hiking and wildlife refuges this area has to offer. I’ve been hiking for years and this area did not disappoint.



Then, the Eagle Creek fire hit.

And while it was hard to see my beautiful hiking spots destroyed in the Eagle Creek fire, I had to remember that nature is resilient. Not only are there seeds that can handle some of the temperature a fire can release, but the dead wood creates a positive environment for birds, fungi, and insects. In other words, the forests will come back in their own time.

Obviously, there is a concern that in the meantime, slides will occur while the soil heals. And with that, talk of reforestation. I am no stranger to reforestation talks- the lumber industry put food on our table in the 80’s. This is why I was not surprised to see legislation pop up so quickly during the fire.

This legislation aims to piggy back on the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Act for restoration efforts, but it is not necessary and will just add confusion.

What this legislation will also do is open the Gorge up for more logging and with it, roads and threaten ecosystems. There is already a working balance between logging and conservation, why muck that up?

Perhaps it is because Representative Greg Walden, the author of this new bill, is the third-largest recipient of money from the forest industry in the entire House of Representatives? Oregonians have a long history of trying to find balance between conservation and industry and I think we’ve been doing a pretty good job. Let’s keep that going by saying “no thanks” to Walden and to this needless bill.

Michele Hennebeck

The Dalles