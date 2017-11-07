For the Record for November 7, 2017

Tuesday November 7, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

Nov. 3, 2:30 p.m. – Vehicle versus property, non-injury crash, 700 block of West 15th Street. Unattended vehicle crashed into a home in the area completely embedding the vehicle into the house. Driver had gotten out of the vehicle to deliver papers when the vehicle rolled away down the hill and going into the house. A report was taken.

Nov. 6, 1:24 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of Mt. Hood Street.

Officer assisted with the exchange of information and one driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Nov. 3, 7:06 a.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a smoke alarm activation. The alarm activated due to malfunction, no further information was made available regarding the incident.

Nov. 3, 9:14 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of Pomona Street. No incident was found and units cleared.

The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Friday, five on Saturday, three on Sunday and eight on Monday.