Riverhawks make their marks at state meet

Emma Mullins and Hanna Ziegenhagen each finished in the upper third of the 99 female runners, and the boys’ team combined times for a ninth-place outcome amongst 13 other squads at the OSAA 5A State Championships Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene.

Running side-by-side in the girls’ division, Mullins and Ziegenhagen were neck-and-neck in the final stretch of the 5,000-meter run, with Mullins rallying for a time of 20 minutes and 11 seconds to secure 26th place, just ahead of Ziegenhagen, who also turned in a 20:11 to score 27th place in her first state appearance.

Mullins, a junior, wound up 21.6 seconds off her personal-record pace (19:49.4), while Ziegenhagen was 16 seconds shy of her season-best mark (19:55).

“I would say that the highlights for us today, was the finish of our two girls. They finished almost together with Emma out-kicking Hanna at the finish line,” said TD head coach Bob Thouvenel. “Their places in the meet gave both girls All-State Honorable Mention. Both girls ran really well and had great finishes on a cool day in Eugene, and no rain.”

Staked by the 1-2-3 performances of Taylor Vandenborn (18:28), Fiona Max (18:35) and Isabel Max (18:39), the Summit girls’ team totaled 15 points for a state championship, ahead of Hood River Valley (84), Crater (93), Crescent Valley (105) and Ashland (141).

The Columbia River Conference champion HRV Eagles were led by Frances Dickinson (19:20) and Josephine Dickinson (19:20), who were 10th and 11th, respectively, and Lottie Bromham had a mark of 19:26 to claim 12th place honors.

For the Riverhawk boys, sophomore Sam Alvarez cleared a time of 17:07 to grab 46th place out of the 97 male harriers, and three spots behind him was senior Michael Lantz (17:12), who turned in a 49th place output.

Rey Aviluz ended up with a 17:22 to lock down 53rd place, Zerin Croover, a senior, added a 17:44 for 63rd, Zack Ziegenhagen motored home in 17:56 to grab 71st place, Friedrich Stelzer posted a 17:57 for 73rd, and Jonathan Knotts, a senior was the final TD finisher with his 18:09, 82nd place.

Those marks gave the Riverhawks ninth place with 255 points, tied with Wilsonville (255), but TD earned the tiebreaker based on final times.

“The boys finished in ninth place, not what we expected,” Thouvenel said. “The coaches thought a top-6 was a reasonable finish, because we had beaten a couple of the teams ahead of us during the season. Sometimes you don’t always get what you hope for. Hopefully, this will be motivation for next year.”



In the boys’ event, Crater’s Andy Monroe claimed an individual title after a mark of 15:19, a nose in front of Evan Holland, of Ashland (15:19).

Crater’s Derek Tripp (15:31) was third, Jantz Tostenson, also of Crater, claimed fourth place with his 15:31, and Jerik Embleton, out of Marist had a 15:46 for fifth place.

With the efforts of Monroe, Tripp and Tostenson, Crater hoisted a 5A championship with 32 points, ending up ahead of Ashland (83), Marist (120), Bend (121), Summit (136) and Hood River Valley (204).

HRV freshman Josh Haynes placed 23rd overall with a time of 16:30, and Braxton Wilson secured 34th place after a 16:48, Finn Peterson went for a 17:28 for 56th, and Omar Quintana claimed 58th with his 17:30 to lead the district champion boys’ team.

Although the season is complete, Thouvenel is feeling good about the direction of the program, especially with a large number due back on the roster next fall.

There will be several top athletes coming in from the middle school, and with a few other names joining, the numbers should be there to compete with the rest of the 5A classification.

“We lose three senior boys and one senior girl off our varsity teams, so we look forward to a good season next year, assuming everyone comes back next fall,” Thouvenel said. “It was a good season for us; plenty of exciting moments and our largest turnout in years.”

As far as the offseason is concerned, The Dalles has five high school and five middle school harriers, of the 20, ready for Athletics East Junior Olympic races, but coach Heather Fitz-Gustafson extended an invitation for track and field next summer.

To learn more about the Athletics East program or to join, interested parties are invited to email the coach at heather@ loansinthegorge.com.