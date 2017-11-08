Four Huskies named as Big Sky’s top athletes

MORO – In the always-competitive Big Sky Conference, the Sherman Huskies finished fourth in the league standings at 3-4, amassed a 7-6 overall record and earned a district tournament invitation.

For those improvements, the Lady Huskies had Desiree Winslow and Sammie Lepinski pick up first-team all-league awards, and the duo of Jaelyn Justesen and Savannah Moe were second-team recipients.

Following a second-team nomination for her play at libero during the 2016 season, Winslow was called upon to play a larger role at setter and outside.

Head coach Amy Huffman called Winslow’s hustle unmatched, adding that it was great to see her unselfish play noticed by the Big Sky coaches.

“Des is a natural athlete. She is one of the most competitive players on the team and a quiet leader on the court,” Huffman said. “We moved her around this season and she willingly took on every role with energy and effort.”

While Winslow jumped from second-team to first-team honors, Lepinski made her mark on the volleyball court and was a first-team winner for her stout play, improving from an honorable mention selection in 2016.

“Samantha continued to work hard throughout the season and was super-coachable,” Huffman said. “She worked hard at her middle position and was always wanting and asking what she should be doing to do her best.”

One of the big reasons for the offensive breakthrough this year was due to the passing skills and command of the court displayed by Moe, the team’s setter.

The Huskies racked up five sweeps this season and Moe was a key component in getting all elements of the game flowing seamlessly, so a second-team selection was a credit to her willingness to work and her attention to detail.

“Savannah continued to set for us this season and played the position well,” Huffman said. “Moe led the team in assists and was one of our most aggressive servers. Her love for the game is apparent and she is the first to celebrate her teammate’s successes on the court.”

Last season, the Huskies won 28 sets and lost 42 in 21 contests, but this year they were victorious in 25 sets and lost 21 in 13 matches.

When a team has a tall presence at the net, it helps on defense and offense, and Justesen was a game-changer for the Lady Huskies in just her second year on the varsity roster.

Even with injuries dogging her through the fall campaign, her desire to be on the court gave the Huskies an inspirational push to get to the next level.

“Jaelyn worked hard this season and had some amazing games,” Huffman said. “Her and Savannah worked hard to get their quicks down, and when Jae connects with the ball, she is hard to defend. Jaelyn brings energy to the court and led our team in blocks this season. She is only a sophomore and it’s exciting to know she will be back for two more seasons.”