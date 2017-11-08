For the Record for November 18, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday November 8, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday morning from Lewis and Clark Festival park after staff wanted to report damage to some lights.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Friday afternoon from the 900 block of Pomona Street.

James Wesley Bayes, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening near West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

Bryan James Hansen, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop near East 9th and Lewis streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

A juvenile suspect was cited for theft Friday evening in the 800 block of West 10th Street. A report was taken.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning in the 2800 block of West 8th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Saturday afternoon after a caller reported a stray dog was running in and out of businesses in the area. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 1000 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported two male suspects left with her purse. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a motorist in a vehicle fled without paying for gas.

Nicholas Michael Lowe, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop in the 600 block of Washington Street and is accused of driving while suspended and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police responded to the 3300 block of West 7th Street Saturday evening after a caller reported she caught two subjects attempting to steal her vehicle. Suspects fled when confronted and officers were unable to locate them. A report was taken.

Brooklyn N. Tammen, 20, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Police responded to the 100 block of West 3rd Street Sunday evening after staff reported a firearm was left in a restroom. The firearm was picked up for safekeeping and a report was taken.

Terra Lynn O’Donnell, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 2900 block of Old Dufur Road and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday evening from the 900 block of East 8th Street after a caller reported his garage was tagged with graffiti.

Christian Thomas Smart, 20, Independence, was arrested early Monday morning in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of improper use of 911.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 2500 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported her bicycle was stolen.

Christian Thomas Smart, 20, Independence, was arrested Monday afternoon at the regional jail and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Monday afternoon from the 100 block of West 10th Street.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1700 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle overnight.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Monday evening on a report of a domestic dispute. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A caller at Mt. Hood and 18th reported Tuesday morning a transformer blew.

A caller in the 2200 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday morning a man and woman were being extremely inappropriate in a car. She believed the couple lived in the car. Police found the vehicle, with windows partially steamed up and bedding inside. The vehicle owner came out of the house and admitted he was being affectionate with his girlfriend, but nothing more.

Jon Delonne Strickland, 29, The Dalles, was arrested in the 300 block of West Third Street Tuesday morning and is accused of post prison supervision sanction.

A caller reported Tuesday morning a client reported his bike was stolen Sunday when someone cut the lock off it in the 1100 block of West Second. Report taken.

A caller in the 800 block of East 20th Street reported Tuesday morning he was in a fight with his dad. Police learned the caller was having a breakdown and his parents got him calm before police arrived.

A caller in Montana Tuesday morning reported she was being threatened on Facebook by a person in The Dalles. Officer contacted both parties, who were each sending messages and each said the other started the problem. Officer advised them not to contact each other.

A caller in the 3500 block of Royal Crest reported Tuesday afternoon a renter rented a partially furnished home, and when they left they took furniture with them. The caller said they would try to get the furniture back, but if they couldn’t, they would file charges.

A caller in the 1000 block of Hostetler reported a customer had a vehicle detailed a few months ago and hasn’t paid, and has told him he wouldn’t pay. Report taken for theft of services.

A caller in the 200 block of River Road reported Tuesday afternoon a man brought in a sick cat for surgery, and got very angry when asked why he hadn’t sought vet treatment sooner. When police arrived, the man had already gone and left the cat with the animal shelter.

A caller in the 3300 block of West Second Street reported Tuesday afternoon two vehicles were stolen from the property at some point. One had already been recovered in Washington in October but the other was still missing. Report taken.

A vehicle hit a parked vehicle in the 400 block of East Seventh Street Tuesday evening. It was a suspected case of drunk driving and the suspect was taken to the hospital for medical clearance. Due to health conditions, the suspect, Dean Edward Crofton, 61, The Dalles, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and careless driving.

A caller at Ninth and Garrison reported seeing two men punching each other Tuesday evening. One of the men was contacted and warned about disorderly conduct. The other man could not be found.

A caller in the 2900 block of West 10th Street reported late Tuesday that a man was physically assaulting his wife. Police arrived and the wife and husband said the matter was verbal only. Both were warned of disorderly conduct.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street reported someone passed a counterfeit $100 bill and was still on the premises. Report taken.

Wasco County

Dustin Shane Randall, 34, Williston, North Dakota, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near East 8th and G streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Haley Kristina Levesque, 27, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near East 2nd and Union streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A second-degree burglary report was taken Saturday morning from the 4700 block of Simonelli Road after a property owner reported his shop was broken into.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday afternoon from Wamic after a victim reported her RV was damaged.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 5000 block of Discovery Drive after a victim reported his vehicle was keyed.

Philbert Dean Lossing, 34, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An animal neglect report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 6200 block of Highway 30. The incident and condition of the animals are under investigation.

While patrolling the Dufur area Sunday evening a deputy had a laser beam pointed at his face near the school. The area was checked but no suspect was found. A report was taken.

Brady Keith Haberman Kinner, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning at the county courthouse and is accused of contempt of court.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 5700 block of Chenowith Creek Road after a property owner advised some building materials were stolen from his property.

Physical abuse of a child was reported at the Dufur School on Tuesday morning.

An abandoned automobile was reported near the intersection of Center Street and Highway 30 Tuesday morning. A vehicle was reported parked in an open space near the freeway in Mosier. A red Oldsmobile Bravada had been there for at least a couple weeks. Sheriff’s office could not tow the vehicle because it is in the city limits.

In the area of Dry Creek Road and Catron Road, a caller reported someone dumping trash next to Dry Creek road Tuesday afternoon, and it appears to be materials from a mobile home. Deputy spoke with neighbor who is tearing down a mobile home. Deputy advised owner that no charges would be filed if materials were cleaned up.

Tuesday afternoon, a caller in the 1300 block of Emerson Street said she had allowed her sister to borrow her car. Rather than return it as planned, woman’s sister came into house and took $1,000 with of jewelry. Deputy contacted sister. Civil matter; parties urged to work it out.

A hit and run was reported in the 400 block of East Seventh Street Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle hit a parked vehicle.

An abandoned auto was reported in the 6300 block of Sevenmile Road Tuesday evening. Car was tagged for towing; it was off roadway and not a hazard.