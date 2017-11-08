0

Sweet Visit

Wanda Fisher is 91 years old and enjoys feeding the birds at her home in the Pomona Meadows. These hummingbirds seem to appreciate her generosity on a cool fall day. Photo courtesy Gary Elkinton

