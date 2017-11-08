Trio of TD netters achieve all-CRC status

With a young roster of five underclassmen, four juniors and two seniors, The Dalles volleyball team increased its win total from four to six, won more sets, jumping from 20 in 2016 to 25 this season, and ended up ranked 24th in the 5A classification, a jump from No. 27 in 2016.

The Lady Riverhawks finished third in the Columbia River Conference standings and secured a state play-in match, so opposing coaches from the league recognized the production and overall skillset the team displayed with middle blockers Jodi Thomasian and Bailey LeBreton receiving first-team accolades, and junior setter Lindsi Logue picking up second-team honors.

“We had a pretty good season and it is always nice to see the girls rewarded for their hard work on the court,” said TD head coach Neticia Fanene. “All three girls are very deserving of these awards.”

For Thomasian, this is the second straight year that she was selected as a first team winner, as she improved on several of her statistical categories.

The senior led the Riverhawks in scoring with 125.5 points, and posted a team-leading 97 kills, for an average of 2.6 kills per set.

She added team-best passer rating of 1.72 on 258 total passes, dropped 14 service aces, second-best on the team, added 21 blocks, combined solo and assists, and had the third-highest number of digs on the team with 68.

Last season, Thomasian notched 89 points, and she finished second in blocks with 16, second in digs with 96, and posted a team-leading 21 service aces.

“Jodi had a phenomenal senior season,” Fanene said. “As one of our co-captains, she was always leading our team, both on and off the court. Jodi was our go-to hitter when we needed to put the ball on the floor. Her effort was unrivaled.”

LeBreton is well on her way toward even bigger things down the road as an upperclassman.

In 2016, as a sophomore, LeBreton posted a team-high 21 blocks, was second in kills with 64 in nine league tilts and racked up 84 points, second-best on the squad, to earn honorable mention.

With added time on the court in 2017, the 6-foot middle blocker had 92 points, second-best on the team, with 71 kills, an average of 1.9 kills per set, and she tallied 44 digs and 23 blocks, combined solo and assisted.

“Bailey worked hard every day to get stronger and faster,” Fanene said. “Bailey is very talented, and her jumping ability has made some volleyball skills come very naturally for her. We are very excited to get Bailey back for one more season and see how much she grows over the offseason.”

When it comes to offensive continuity, Logue was the maestro at the net from her setter position, giving her hitters chances to make the big hits.

In nine league contests, Logue, a junior, totaled a team-high 190 assists with 11 kills, had 17 service aces to lead the Hawks, and she notched the second-highest number of digs, 72.

“Lindsi is very competitive and always made sure she fought for her spot and never gave up easily,” Fanene said. “She was very aggressive and fearless with her serving and setting. Lindsi actively was making conversation with the coaches to get feedback and game plan information.”

Ready to bring in the new year for the 2018 season, Fanene has a solid core to build around, so the hope is to keep the team together playing as much volleyball as they can, while further strengthening the team chemistry.

“It is awesome that we will have nearly everyone back,” Fanene said. “It sounds like we have a significant team interest in playing more in the offseason and with our local club team. We’ve got a fantastic group of girls returning next year and we will only be better.”