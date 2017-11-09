Hage resigns from Home at Last position

The woman asked to help turn around the struggling animal shelter in The Dalles as it contended with a ringworm outbreak has quit her volunteer post, citing interference from the shelter board.

Janna Hage, who was a previous executive director of the Home at Last Humane Society shelter, said she reluctantly agreed just over a month ago to step in when she saw the dire situation at the shelter.

Since then, she said, the four-month ringworm outbreak was halted, the “filthy” shelter was thoroughly cleaned and mostly repainted, about half the animals were sent elsewhere to eliminate overcrowding, and new volunteers were again working with animals and starting to adopt them out again.

She lauded volunteers and the community for helping to do so much work so quickly.

But on Monday, Nov. 6, Hage wrote a resignation letter to the board. In it, she said she’d made clear when she and Liz Polehn agreed to come back as volunteer director and shelter manager, respectively, that they would be in charge of day to day operations, and the board’s sole role was fundraising.

She said the board had a history of micromanaging directors, and it came up with her, too.

The shelter board issued a statement in response to Hage’s resignation letter: “Everything at the Home At Last shelter is positive and moving in a forward direction. We are very excited to have our doors open and adoptions taking place. We have no comment on Janna Hage’s resignation other than to say that we have two very different views.”

One incident of micromanaging, Hage said, involved a decision to euthanize two animals with documented bite histories that she, Polehn, and a veterinarian had all agreed were dangerous and should not be re-homed.

Then Hage got an email from board president Mary Martin telling her that, per board policy, the board president should be included in such decisions.

Hage responded that daily operations were her sole purview, per her agreement when she returned as executive director. She noted that other board policies, such as providing medication and cleaning the facility, had not been followed.

Hage said euthanasia decisions are the most difficult to make. “That was a big piece of the puzzle and to keep a community safe and keep people safe you have to have the courage to do it. It’s the hardest thing to do. You have to. Human safety and public safety always comes first, no matter how much you love the animals.”

In her resignation letter, she said, “You have allowed dangerous animals to be adopted time and again into the community.” Animals have bitten people in adopted homes, in foster homes, and even an “appallingly large” number of shelter staff, she said.

She said they found a letter from Clackamas County Dog Control regarding their concern about a dog that HAL adopted into Clackamas County that had three separate bite incidents.

She said law enforcement officers she’s talked to and every single veterinarian she’d spoken with has voiced a concern over the problem.

She also was not notified when animals that were being temporarily housed at a former fire station on Hostetler Street were returned to the shelter last Sunday. That was the final straw for her.

Hage initially did not want to publicize her reasons for resigning, but had a change of heart when she briefly lost her dog Tuesday morning. As she went looking for it, she realized, “I can not just walk away and not speak up for the animals in our community.”

“All I want out of this is for the community to know so it can be fixed, because it’s so terribly important that we have a strong and healthy animal shelter and I hope the community wants it,” she said.

She said when she arrived to help out, the facility had about twice the animals as when she ran it. She founded the shelter in 2004 and resigned in 2010.

She learned that dogs were being stored in crates in two sheds on the shelter property. Air conditioning was available, but it wasn’t on the first day she arrived. Dogs were only getting short potty breaks and then were put back in the crates.

She said it was inhumane to house dogs like that.

She said staff was doing the best it could, but were dealing with overcrowding and the extra efforts of treating the ringworm outbreak.

She said the people involved with Home at Last “all love animals and mean well” but the shelter’s task of dealing with 600-800 animals a year is too large a problem “to be solved on the back of a handful of volunteers and a few fundraisers.”

She said the city and county once provided financial help to the shelter, but once that essentially dried up several years ago, that’s when problems began.

She said the shelter needs knowledgeable, experienced staff, and to get that, they need stable funding from the city and county.

She said “If a humane, safe place for animals is something that the community wants in The Dalles then we need to work together to make sure it is done right. To warehouse animals in inhumane conditions with inadequate care is worse than nothing at all.”

Hage learned last weekend that the board twice discussed operational matters without telling her, and undermined her authority by entertaining staff complaints about things they didn’t agree with, such as the euthanasia.

Hage had found that in some cases, prescribed medications weren’t purchased or had not been administered. By the end of summer, over half the cats had a parasitic infection, “yet no one seemed to recognize that this was a problem.” She was still working to eradicate it.

She noted the ringworm problem was so bad that more than half the staff got ringworm, resulting in medical treatment for them, and even lost time from work.

She said the shelter has “warehoused animals long past what is recommended, to the detriment of their health and mental state. Home at Last is not a sanctuary, but has been allowed to become one at the expense of the animals you think you are helping.”

She said the building was “absolutely filthy” with little to no building upkeep, and written cleaning procedures were completely ignored.

She said the shelter had been “terribly mismanaged to the point of collapse,” and that had been allowed during the board’s oversight. She said that normally that would not be the fault of a board, but because this one has “consistently micromanaged” previous managers and executive directors, “the responsibility for this mess falls squarely on your shoulders.”

In her short tenure, she said she and Polehn – who each volunteered easily 40 hours a week – were implementing new cleaning and care protocols. They had acquired an in-house veterinarian and were offered significant discounts by two other veterinarians.

They hired a part-time office staff and had a volunteer, volunteer coordinator.

“We are proud of the progress we have made in a very short amount of time and have truly put our heart and soul into helping these animals.”

She said to the volunteers that stepped forward to help, “I’m really sorry that we weren’t successful in making the changes that needed to happen. I’m really heartsick.”