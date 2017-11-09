Hawk soccer picks up four all-league bids

The Dalles girls’ soccer team is steadily making its jump as one of the upper echelon programs in the 5A division.

Victoria Barragan and Addie Klindt were named as Columbia River Conference first-team winners, and both Molly Taylor and Courtney Hert earned second-team honors from opposing coaches for their standout performances this fall for The Dalles girls’ soccer team.

For Barragan, a junior midfielder, she picked up a first-team award for the second year in a row, and was in the Player of the Year conversation.

“She has been our brain in the middle,” said TD head coach Oscar Nunez. “Most plays run through her at some point and when they don’t, it’s usually because she’s double-marked and she frees up her teammates.”

Klindt had her named called for the first team for her efforts at the forward position, but just missed the number of votes needed to secure Goalkeeper of the Year status.

“Addie has been strong in the goal this year and played some great games for us,” Nunez said. “She also played forward this year, normally in the second half, and she was one of our most dangerous attackers and one of our top scorers as well.”

The Dalles started out the first month of the season with a 0-6-1 record, but managed a 2-3-1 record in Columbia River Conference play, defeated Mac-Hi by a 4-1 margin and tied with Redmond, 1-1, in a non-league match.

In eight of the team’s 15 matches, the defense gave up two goals or fewer, going 3-3-2 when that occurred.

A lot of that has to do with the play of Taylor and Hert.

Taylor, a junior, has already shown an ability to shut down the opposing team’s best scorer, and this second-team award was confirmation.

“I was very happy to see Molly get some recognition this year,” Nunez said. “I feel like she was a first team player, as I feel like she’s one of the best and most experienced defenders in our league.”

As one of the fresh faces on the varsity roster, Hert, a freshman, played with the poise and precision of a four-year veteran, chipping in at midfield and defense through the 2017 campaign.

With her winning pedigree from softball, she can handle anything situation thrown her way.

“Courtney was a great addition to the team this year,” Nunez said. “She was originally put on the varsity team to play as a wing, but early in the season, we had some injuries in the defense and Courtney stepped up and played some solid games and earned herself a starting spot in our back-four. She is a hard worker and has a never-give-up attitude.”

One great thing about this list of top athletes, is the fact that all four players will be back on the field for the 2018 season, as key players on a team that has goals of winning a state championship.

“I feel like the girls are really starting to understand what I expect from them, and next year, should be a very good season,” Nunez said of the future prospects. “I’m already looking forward to it.”