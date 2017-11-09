For the Record for November 9, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday November 9, 2017

Accidents

Oregon State Police

November 8, 4:02 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 216 eastbound, milepost 13. Driver stated an oncoming vehicle entered his lane of travel forcing him over into the ditch to avoid a head on collision. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

November 8, 7:32 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of Court Street on a report of a fire alarm. Units were canceled prior to arrival as this was a false alarm.

November 8, 8:22 p.m. - Crew responded to the 300 block of Court Street on a report of a fire alarm. Units were canceled prior to arrival as this was a false alarm.

Personnel also responded to five calls for emergency medical services.

Police reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the middle school Wednesday afternoon after staff reported a student was in possession of marijuana. The male juvenile was cited for minor in possession of marijuana and released to school staff. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Wednesday evening after a caller reported her juvenile son was causing a disturbance in the home due to a dispute between the two. The juvenile was arrested for fourth-degree attempted assault and menacing. A report was taken.

Wasco County

Suspicious activity was reported at Safeway Wednesday morning. It turned out to be a subject feeding stray cats behind the store.

Suspicious activity was reported in the 2100 block of West 16th Street Wednesday morning. A shower was left running for hours with subject passed out. Shower caused flooding into the bottom floor of the residence. Owner found ex-boyfriend asleep and she yelled at him to wake him up. No crime.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1800 block of Cherry Heights Road.

Cole Conrad Karns, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Murray Drive and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.

Deputy responded to Dufur early Thursday morning after a victim reported her husband had attempted to make contact with her which violates a court order. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.



A hazard tow report was taken Friday morning from Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 69 after an abandoned vehicle that was partially in the lane of travel on the exit was found. The vehicle was impounded.

Michael Johnathan Farwick, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving while suspended.

Jaime Martinez Reyes, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 79 and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Richard Edwards Sanchez, 43, of Arlington, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Shane Drive and accused of failure to register as a sex offender.

A hazard tow report was taken Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 136 after a disabled vehicle was blocking a lane of travel. The vehicle was impounded.

Gilliam County

Joshua Michael Martin, 28, Condon, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in Condon and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

David James Sendejas, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of probation violation and violation of post-prison supervision requirements.

Shonn David Watson, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of violation of post-prison supervision requirements.

Regional Jail

Lawrence Fred Black, 40, The Dalles, was booked and released Saturday on a court commitment for two counts of contempt of court.

Mark Davis Marteeny, 54, Vancouver, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Daniel Jay Beard, 38, The Dalles, was jailed Monday after turning himself in on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Linda Joanne Santana, 67, The Dalles, was transported to the jail Wednesday on a charge of probation violation.

David Allyn Thyssen, 45, of Bend, was transported to the jail Wednesday on a charge of failure to appear in the second degree.

Luis Miguel Navarro, 24, The Dalles, was transported to the jail Wednesday on a charge of two counts of probation violation.

William Jack Midland, 38, The Dalles, was transported to the jail Wednesday on a charge of two counts of failure to appear in the first degree.

William Lee Jensen, 37, The Dalles, was transported to the jail Wednesday on a charge of two counts of failure to appear in the first degree.

Kristy Lynne LaComb, 38, Rufus, was jailed Wednesday on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Joshua Dale Phillips, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning near East 2nd and Federal streets and is accused of post-prison violations and probation violation.

David Jaafe Wentworth, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.