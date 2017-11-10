0

Military Exhibit

A class at The Dalles Middle School checks out a Stryker assault vehicle prior to an assembly to honor veterans Thursday morning. The armored eight-wheeled Stryker is based at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center. Students were able to look into its hatches and learn that the vehicle is operated by a team of three soldiers.

A class at The Dalles Middle School checks out a Stryker assault vehicle prior to an assembly to honor veterans Thursday morning. The armored eight-wheeled Stryker is based at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center. Students were able to look into its hatches and learn that the vehicle is operated by a team of three soldiers. Photo by Mark Gibson.

As of Friday, November 10, 2017

A class at The Dalles Middle School checks out a Stryker assault vehicle prior to an assembly to honor veterans Thursday morning. The armored eight-wheeled Stryker is based at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center. Students were able to look into its hatches and learn that the vehicle is operated by a team of three soldiers.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)