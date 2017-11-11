0

Letter to the Editor: The Dalles needs HAL

As of Saturday, November 11, 2017

To the editor:

I just read about Janna Hege’s resignation from HAL (Home at Last Humane Society). This really upsets me! It seems that in the short time she took over, she made things happen – and fast.

I have adopted two cats (I am a cat person) from HAL. The one I had for 16 years and one for about two months. I believe adopted pets are better pets as they appreciate you more.

I am going to quote Janna: “If a humane safe place for animals is something that The Dalles community wants, then we need to work together to make it happen.”

The Dalles desperately need HAL! Please people, work together and make it happen.

Sharon Hull

The Dalles

