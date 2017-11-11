Letter to the Editor: Endorse Mike Smith

To the editor:

To all Sherman County residents and anyone else who would like to know,

I write this today in an effort to give every reader of this newspaper as well as anyone who might have questions, my opinion of Sherman County resident Mike Smith.

I was raised in Sherman County, but spent nearly 20 years away before being able to move home. Mike Smith was one of the first people I met who worked for Sherman County when I returned home. From the first time I encountered Mike I was impressed with how friendly, approachable and forthright he was. Mike was a county commissioner at the time.

As a new resident of the county I asked Mike about all sorts of county business, programs and objectives. The most impressive thing about his answers were that if there was a dissenting side to his opinions or fundamental stance on an issue, he gave me an answer that included both sides of the issue. In my experience people who are attempting to deceive do not want to clue the general public into anything other than their beliefs.

Mike embodies so many of the fundamental attributes that I learned to love about Sherman County growing up here, and then as an adult seeing how the rest of the world operates. Mike was not born here, but he has chosen to make this his home. In doing so he has made our county and our community a much better, and much better represented place.

Mike is exceedingly honest and transparent. I have never once deviated from the belief that Mike, through his actions and presence, is 100 percent committed to bettering our county as well as the regional community.

Very rarely have I met men or women who have the mettle and conviction to put their job and other people in front of their own personal desires or needs. Mike makes that short list for me, folks.

I would trust him with any aspect of my life and my community. Mike is my friend and I would endorse him for anything he may chose to do in the future. Mike has integrity. If you have questions I suggest that you ask him, I have no doubt that you will receive the most thorough answer that he can provide.

Samuel Jacobsen

Rufus