Letter to the Editor: Proud of great kids

To the editor:

The Dry Hollow Student Council would like to thank the citizens of The Dalles who contributed to UNICEF and the Dry Hollow students who went trick or treating for it on Halloween. With everyone's help, we collected $419 to benefit underprivileged children in this world. Over the past 5 years, Dry Hollow students have collected almost $3,000 for this cause.

Next week we will kick off “The Great Dry Hollow Food Drive” at our school. Last year we collected almost 2,000 cans of food for local people in need of assistance. This year we'd like to reach that 2,000 can goal again.

In December, the student council is planning a “Lightly Worn Shoe Drive” to benefit Home at Last and the people of the world who go without shoes because they can't afford the luxury of footwear.

As a Dry Hollow student council co-adviser, I am proud to work with such great kids and to live in a community that is so giving and willing to help others in need.

Courtney Kiser

Dry Hollow Elementary School