TD’s October standouts

The Dalles High School recently honored several athletes for their team contributions during the month of October. In the photo are, from left to right, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Victoria Barragan, Karla Hernandez, Glenn Breckterfield, Jodi Thomasian, Reed Twidwell and Sam Alvarez.

On the boys’ side, Breckterfield received honors for his play on the football field, Alvarez was the cross country team’s male standout, and Twidwell earned his recognition on the soccer field.

Also in cross country, on the girls’ team, freshman state-qualifier and all-league and all-state recipient, Hanna Ziegenhagen, had her named called for her running exploits; junior all-league winner Victoria Barragan led the way for the Riverhawks girls’ soccer squad; senior leader and first-team winner, Jodi Thomasian, stood out in her senior volleyball campaign, and Karla Hernandez represented the varsity cheer team to her best.

These athletes were rewarded with a free breakfast from Shari’s Restaurant and a certificate from the athletic department. Next month, winter sports athletes will be honored.