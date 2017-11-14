Crosstalk: Don’t criminalize the homeless

Not long ago I was working late and a call came over the police scanner regarding an individual creating a disturbance at a local business, yelling and threatening customers. There wasn’t much said, but I knew who they were talking about: A local woman, homeless and suffering from a series mental illness. Some days you can “follow” her around town as the calls come in, some reporting a disturbance, others requesting a welfare check.

During a brief communication between two officers, one noted that “Pretty soon she will have been trespassed from every business in town.”

You could hear in his voice the frustration of being asked to deal with a real and significant problem, one that at its core is far outside the role of law enforcement.

Sure, disturbing the peace is an offense. But disturbing the peace because you are suffering from mental illness is not: many are “innocent by reason of insanity.”

I didn’t need to check the police report the next morning to learn that the subject of the call spent the night at the regional jail. She spends a lot of nights at the regional jail.

The exclusion zones prepared by city staff for consideration by the council Monday would in effect “trespass” the problem.

Not only would homeless men and women be excluded from the business corridor on the grounds of various misdemeanor violations of law — admittedly rather disgusting ones, like crapping in the public right of way — they would be excluded from virtually all of the public restroom facilities in town.

It seems likely passing such zones would be the first big challenge.

The large crowd that attended Monday’s council meeting suggests that there are plenty of people questioning the proposal, and those commenting during the public comment portion of the meeting suggests many of them will be in opposition to the proposed zones.

Mayor Steve Lawrence noted, in explaining the process were the council to pursue the zones, that public meetings would be held prior to any adoption of the proposal.

He said the council was not in a position to hear comments from the public ... although they did hear a few, and quite strident ones at that ... because the council was simply considering a staff report and not an actual ordinance. It seems unlikely city staff would have spontaneously generated such a report without a suggestion from the council or mayor, but we shall see.

If the zones are adopted, they would have to be enforced.

If passing such zones is hard — and it will be — enforcing them will be even harder.

If the basic problem is a handful of “criminal elements” unwilling to comply with laws regarding public decency, creating an exclusionary zone will not stop them from engaging in that behavior within the zone.

We would have to build a wall — a “big, beautiful wall” like the one proposed by our president — and of course that wouldn’t work either. We have a nice new fence around The Dalles Chamber of Commerce Office and it merely redirects the flow.

If you did manage to exclude them, beyond reach of not just restrooms but food and water and a hot meals, the homeless are unlikely to just stand there and die.

The human spirit — even warped, twisted or crushed — will survive.

At best, such a zone would simply push those creating the problem — only five or six individuals, according to the police — away from business districts into residential areas.

While an exclusion zone seems unhelpful (not to mention offensive and unjust), like many cities we do have a problem and that problem is real.

Some residents and even other homeless individuals in The Dalles are being threatened by the aggressive behavior of a few, according to many reports over the years, and those threats are real.

Having closed our mental institutions and cut resources throughout Oregon, we can’t expect police officers and jailers alone to fill the breach without working tools.

If exclusion zones are not the best tool to give our police force, we — not just the city council — will have to come up with some better ones.

Neither those living or working in the commercial core, nor the police and jail staff should be forced to deal with this issue on their own — with no means of effectively addressing this growing problem.

— Mark Gibson