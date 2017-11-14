DiGennaro earns swim honors

This past summer, Lydia DiGennaro participated in summer swim sessions for The Dalles Swim Team and had several top finishes in multiple events.

She shined brightest at the Pendleton Open this past July with a personal-record of 24 minutes and two seconds in the 1,500-meter freestyle to secure a No. 3 ranking amongst all the other 12-year olds.

For that, DiGennaro received honors at the Oregon Swimming Inc.’s annual awards ceremony held Sunday at the Richard R. Brown Fine Arts Center in Canby.

“The award means so much to me because this event [1,500-meter freestyle] is super-exhausting and difficult to swim, so it’s cool that I did good,” DiGennaro said.

From her first event to the last, DiGennaro steadily improved.

At the Ted Walker Invitational in June, DiGennaro achieved state ‘B’ times, placing sixth overall in the 100-meter freestyle after her 1:16.71 and she added ‘B’ mark of 34.66 to capture sixth in the 50- meter freestyle.

DiGennaro also placed fourth with a 7:44.37 to grab fourth in the 400-meter individual medley.

Also at the Pendleton Open, DiGennaro rose up for ‘B’ times in the 400-meter freestyle (5:59.61), 100-meter freestyle (1:15.01), 50-meter freestyle (34.16), 50-meter butterfly (39.47) and the 50-meter backstroke (41.09).

Two weeks after Pendleton, DiGennaro claimed top honors in the 50-yard freestyle with her 29.30, and had a 33.07 for tops in the 50- yard butterfly at the John Day Invitational.

She then added runner-up spots in the 400-yard individual medley (6:24.70), 100-yard individual medley (1:20.34), 100- yard freestyle (1:09.07) and 50-yard backstroke (38.91).

In her final meet, the Bend Invitational in August, DiGennaro had her best output in the 50-yard freestyle with a fourth-place ‘B’ mark of 29.29, she was sixth in the 100-yard ‘B’ freestyle (1:03.64) and 50-yard ‘B’ butterfly (33.60).

While she is capable of top marks in the shorter distances, DiGennaro plans to challenge herself in longer events.

“I think I could get better with my splits [each lap],” DiGennaro said. “I could also improve on swimming my first and last laps faster to improve my time. A goal of mine for next season is to drop about four minutes to get under 20:00.”

TDST announced winter registration for the season, which begins on Nov. 27.

To register, go to www.tdswimteam.org or email tdswimteam@ gmail.com with questions.