Honoring local veterans

Sgt. Allen, a World War II veteran, rolls down Third Street.

Sgt. Allen, a World War II veteran, rolls down Third Street. Photo by Mark Gibson.

As of Tuesday, November 14, 2017

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Pictured is Amy McIlvenna of the Oregon National Guard.

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

The parade gets underway with a police escort.

The Dalles celebrated Veterans Day with a parade led by a number of women veterans as grand marshals. Adding a musical component to the parade were the marching bands from The Dalles Middle School and The Dalles High School.

