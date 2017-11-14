For the Record for November 14, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday November 14, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

November 13, 8:06 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 1200 block of East 10th Street. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Another driver was treated by medics for neck pain. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

November 10, 6:38 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 80. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to wet road conditions. There was extensive damage to the guardrail. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

November 11, 6:11 p.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road on a report of a fire alarm. Upon arrival the location had been evacuated by customers and staff and nothing was showing from the building. The alarm stated that a pull station on the first floor had been activated but no alarm had been pulled. The alarm was reset and units cleared.

November 11, 11:40 p.m. – Crew responded to West 9th and Chenowith Loop streets on a report of a fire. The area was thoroughly checked by crew and law enforcement with no fire was located. Units cleared the scene.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, seven on Saturday, six on Sunday, and five on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 1500 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported fraudulent charges on her bank account.

A restraining order violation report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 2400 block of West 10th Street.

Police responded to the 1200 block of East 9th Street Thursday afternoon after a landlord reported he was having an issue with a tenant. Contact was made with both parties who were advised that this was a civil issue between the two. An informational report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 600 block of West 14th Street after a victim reported theft of lost property.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the middle school after a caller reported his daughter’s scooter was stolen.

Jordan Lyle Fus, 20, Appleton, Wash., was arrested Thursday evening in the 100 block of West 10th Street and is accused of probation violation.

David James Jacobsen, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon near West 5th and Cherry Heights streets on a warrant for post-prison violations.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 200 block of West 12th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen out of his pickup.

Jessica Michele Gardea, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 800 block of Hostetler Way and is accused of third-degree theft.



A theft report was taken Saturday evening from West 3rd and Pentland streets after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Saturday evening on a report of a fight. Involved subjects were located near West 7th and Snipes streets. One subject was cited and released for second-degree disorderly conduct. Another subject was cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana. The victim fled the area prior to officer arrival. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken early Sunday morning from the 200 block of West 15th Street after a caller reported his ex-girlfriend came into his home and stole a cellphone.

Police responded to East 12th and Lewis streets Sunday evening after a caller reported there was a cat that had been hit by a vehicle in the area that was still alive. The animal was located and dispatched. A report was taken.

Police made contact with a vehicle at Kelly View Point Sunday evening after observing what appeared to be subjects smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. All four subjects were cited for minor in possession of marijuana. A report was taken.

Miguel Jose Mendoza Breaux, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.

An identity theft report was taken Monday morning from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported he was a victim of a recent scam.



Leonardo Campos, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Webber Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Police responded to the 200 block of West 16th Street Monday afternoon after a victim called to report a male suspect kicked the door in to his home. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival. Reports for assault and burglary were taken.

Stephan Ryan Watts, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of probation violation.

Christopher Scott Mulvaney, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 2800 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

An agency assist report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 900 block of East 8th Street after assisting state police in locating a vehicle.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 6500 block of Wells Road Thursday afternoon on a report of a subject with methamphetamine. A report was taken.

Maria Allie Garte, 26, Warm Springs, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near milepost 34 and is accused of providing false information to a police officer.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon on Highway 216 near milepost 3. A report was taken.

Steven Miles Sousley, 30, Gresham, was arrested Monday morning at the county courthouse on a warrant for failure to appear.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sunnydale Road Monday evening after a caller reported his wife who was not allowed to be on the premise came into the home through a window and was making suicidal threats. The subject fled prior to deputy arrival and later texted the caller advising him of her location. Deputies checked the area but could not locate the subject. An informational report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Lewis Lavern Boling, 30, Portland, was arrested Thursday afternoon near West 6th and Walnut streets and is accused of possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

An agency assist report was taken Friday morning after assisting city police at the police station with polygraphing a suspect in a sexual assault case.

Alexandr Andreyevich Sharipoff, 35, Silverton, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 75 and is accused of driving while suspended and failure to register as a sex offender.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended Friday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 97 near milepost 12. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Sunday morning after assisting city police at the police station with polygraphing a suspect in an arson case.

Regional Jail

Timothy Ronald Lewis, 58, Dufur, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Karen Alyane Frank, 59, Lyle, Wash., was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for two counts of probation violation. She was also lodged on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Anthony Carl Edward Weyerman, 20, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.

William McBride Rhoan, 59, Warm Springs, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Kevin Eugene Johnson, 45, Mosier, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.