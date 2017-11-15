The Dalles Booster Club is looking for volunteers

The Dalles High School Booster Club has a mission to encourage excellence for all students involved in athletic activities, stimulate a positive community image, promote student health and a healthy competitive spirt at TDHS by providing resources, promoting parent and community involvement in a strategic partnership designed to enhance the development of all athletic activities.

The Riverhawk Boosters will meet for their hour-long Friday morning breakfast every week at 7 a.m. when school is in session at Shari’s Restaurant in The Dalles.

Fans, parents and community members are encouraged to take an interest and offer input in making the school’s athletic experience a prominent entity now and the future.

The club’s next monthly business meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 in the classroom above Kurtz Gym, and everyone is welcomed to attend.

While student participation is a big aspect in the athletic realm, the booster club is also seeking board members and volunteers to assist with events through the winter and spring, such as taking tickets, staffing the apparel table and working the 50/50 drawings.

Board members are asking each team to designate a liaison or a contact person or individuals to represent their sport.

Individual and Family Booster Club Memberships are now available, with an all-sports pass costing $75, a senior sports pass at $50, and $25 general membership pass.

To be able to financially support more than 300 students involved in extracurricular activities at The Dalles High School, the booster club is looking for corporate sponsors for the 2017-18 school year.

As a sponsor, businesses have the opportunity to support the Riverhawk students and have a direct impact on the programs, while enhancing local community stature, and capitalizing on effective direct marketing offerings. There are a wide range of sponsorship packages to fit any budget.

For more booster club information or to have questions answered, email john@thedallesboosterclub.com.In an effort to streamline all the latest news, information and schedules for all Riverhawk sports, The Dalles athletic director Matt Morgan recently announced a new, one-stop online website at www.riverhawksathletics.net.

This new platform is designed to replace individual team websites and Facebook pages.

TD’s winter sports season officially starts on Wednesday, Nov. 29, as the boys’ basketball team heads to Reynolds High School with a junior varsity start time of 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. for varsity.

The girls play at 5:15 p.m. (junior varsity) and 7 p.m. (varsity) on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Centennial High School both.

Both programs return home on Friday, Dec. 1 for a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. against Sandy.

Wrestling opens up on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Oregon City in a daylong tournament.

The swim team has its opening event on Saturday, Dec. 16 at La Grande, and the ski team hits the slopes on Saturday, Jan. 6 against Hood River Valley, with a start time and location to be announced.

Interested parties can follow Riverhawk Athletics on Facebook or on Twitter to get score updates and pictures.